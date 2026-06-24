EQS-News: Tender Offer Results Announcement

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Tender Offer/Real Estate

Tender Offer Results Announcement



24.06.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THE ANNOUNCEMENT REPRODUCED BELOW CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AND WAS ALREADY PUBLISHED THROUGH THE REQUIRED CHANNELS AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS AMENDED. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPRESENTS VOLUNTARY PUBLICATION OF THE SAME INFORMATION VIA EQS.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE “UNITED STATES”) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

24 June 2026

Further to the announcement made by CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the “Company”) on 16 June 2026 (the “Launch Announcement”) in relation to its invitation to holders (subject to certain offer and distribution restrictions) of its outstanding EUR 525,000,000 4.875 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes (ISIN: XS2231191748) (of which EUR 525,000,000 is currently outstanding) (the “Notes”) to tender the Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the “Offer”), the Company today announces (i) the aggregate nominal amount of the Priority Notes and the Tender Only Notes validly tendered, (ii) the Final Acceptance Amount and (iii) the aggregate nominal amount of the Notes that will remain outstanding following completion of the Offer.

The Offer was made on the terms and was subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 16 June 2026 (the “Tender Offer Memorandum”).

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Final Results

The Expiration Deadline for the receipt of valid Tender Instructions in order for Noteholders to participate in the Offer was 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 23 June 2026. As at the Expiration Deadline, a total of EUR 482,148,000 in aggregate nominal amount of Notes were validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

The Company has accepted all Notes validly tendered for purchase in full (without proration), subject to satisfaction of the New Financing Condition. The Final Acceptance Amount is therefore EUR 482,148,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes.

Subject to the New Financing Condition, the expected Settlement Date for the Offer is 26 June 2026.

Following settlement of the Offer, EUR 42,852,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

For Further Information

A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Offer is set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Further details about the transaction can be obtained from:

DEALER MANAGERS Barclays Bank Ireland PLC

One Molesworth Street

Dublin 2

Ireland D02 RF29

Attention: Liability Management Group

Email: eu.lm@barclays.com

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Börsenplatz 9

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany



Tel: +44 20 7986 8969

Attention: Liability Management Group

Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com Goldman Sachs International

Plumtree Court

25 Shoe Lane

London EC4A 4AU

United Kingdom



Tel: +44 207 774 4836

Attention: Liability Management Group

Email: liabilitymanagement.eu@gs.com J.P. Morgan SE

Taunustor 1 (TaunusTurm)

60310 Frankfurt am Main

Germany



Attention: Liability Management

Email: em_europe_lm@jpmorgan.com TENDER AGENT Kroll Issuer Services Limited

The News Building

3 London Bridge Street

London SE1 9SG

United Kingdom



Telephone: +44 207 704 0880

Attention: Scott Boswell

Email: cpi@is.kroll.com

Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/cpi



This announcement is released by the CPI Property Group and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by David Greenbaum, Chief Executive Officer at CPI Property Group.

Disclaimer

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum. The offer period for the Offer has now expired and no further tenders of Notes may be made. No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement, the Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Launch Announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Company, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.