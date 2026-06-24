CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie

CPI PROPERTY GROUP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JL4D / ISIN: LU0251710041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.06.2026 11:45:54

EQS-News: Tender Offer Results Announcement

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Tender Offer/Real Estate
Tender Offer Results Announcement

24.06.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT REPRODUCED BELOW CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AND WAS ALREADY PUBLISHED THROUGH THE REQUIRED CHANNELS AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS AMENDED. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPRESENTS VOLUNTARY PUBLICATION OF THE SAME INFORMATION VIA EQS.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE “UNITED STATES”) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

24 June 2026

Further to the announcement made by CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the “Company”) on 16 June 2026 (the “Launch Announcement”) in relation to its invitation to holders (subject to certain offer and distribution restrictions) of its outstanding EUR 525,000,000 4.875 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes (ISIN: XS2231191748) (of which EUR 525,000,000 is currently outstanding) (the Notes”) to tender the Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the “Offer”), the Company today announces (i) the aggregate nominal amount of the Priority Notes and the Tender Only Notes validly tendered, (ii) the Final Acceptance Amount and (iii) the aggregate nominal amount of the Notes that will remain outstanding following completion of the Offer.

The Offer was made on the terms and was subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 16 June 2026 (the “Tender Offer Memorandum”).

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Final Results

The Expiration Deadline for the receipt of valid Tender Instructions in order for Noteholders to participate in the Offer was 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 23 June 2026. As at the Expiration Deadline, a total of EUR 482,148,000 in aggregate nominal amount of Notes were validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

The Company has accepted all Notes validly tendered for purchase in full (without proration), subject to satisfaction of the New Financing Condition. The Final Acceptance Amount is therefore EUR 482,148,000  in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes.

Subject to the New Financing Condition, the expected Settlement Date for the Offer is 26 June 2026.

Following settlement of the Offer, EUR 42,852,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

For Further Information

A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Offer is set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Further details about the transaction can be obtained from:

DEALER MANAGERS
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC
One Molesworth Street
Dublin 2
Ireland D02 RF29
Attention: Liability Management Group
Email: eu.lm@barclays.com
 		 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
Börsenplatz 9
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
 
Tel: +44 20 7986 8969
Attention: Liability Management Group
Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com
Goldman Sachs International
Plumtree Court
25 Shoe Lane
London EC4A 4AU
United Kingdom
 
Tel: +44 207 774 4836
Attention: Liability Management Group
Email: liabilitymanagement.eu@gs.com		 J.P. Morgan SE
Taunustor 1 (TaunusTurm)
60310 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
 
Attention: Liability Management
Email: em_europe_lm@jpmorgan.com
 
TENDER AGENT
Kroll Issuer Services Limited
The News Building
3 London Bridge Street
London SE1 9SG
United Kingdom
 
Telephone: +44 207 704 0880
Attention: Scott Boswell
Email: cpi@is.kroll.com
Website:  https://deals.is.kroll.com/cpi


This announcement is released by the CPI Property Group and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by David Greenbaum, Chief Executive Officer at CPI Property Group.

Disclaimer

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum. The offer period for the Offer has now expired and no further tenders of Notes may be made. No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement, the Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Launch Announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Company, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.


24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2353022

 
End of News EQS News Service

2353022  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CPI PROPERTY GROUP

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CPI PROPERTY GROUP

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CPI PROPERTY GROUP 0,73 2,84% CPI PROPERTY GROUP

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 25
21.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.06.26 KW 25: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.06.26 KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich überwiegend stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Mittwoch tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen