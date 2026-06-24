CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A0JL4D / ISIN: LU0251710041
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24.06.2026 11:45:54
EQS-News: Tender Offer Results Announcement
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EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Tender Offer/Real Estate
THE ANNOUNCEMENT REPRODUCED BELOW CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AND WAS ALREADY PUBLISHED THROUGH THE REQUIRED CHANNELS AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS AMENDED. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPRESENTS VOLUNTARY PUBLICATION OF THE SAME INFORMATION VIA EQS.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE “UNITED STATES”) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.
24 June 2026
Further to the announcement made by CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the “Company”) on 16 June 2026 (the “Launch Announcement”) in relation to its invitation to holders (subject to certain offer and distribution restrictions) of its outstanding EUR 525,000,000 4.875 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes (ISIN: XS2231191748) (of which EUR 525,000,000 is currently outstanding) (the “Notes”) to tender the Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the “Offer”), the Company today announces (i) the aggregate nominal amount of the Priority Notes and the Tender Only Notes validly tendered, (ii) the Final Acceptance Amount and (iii) the aggregate nominal amount of the Notes that will remain outstanding following completion of the Offer.
The Offer was made on the terms and was subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 16 June 2026 (the “Tender Offer Memorandum”).
Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
Final Results
The Expiration Deadline for the receipt of valid Tender Instructions in order for Noteholders to participate in the Offer was 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 23 June 2026. As at the Expiration Deadline, a total of EUR 482,148,000 in aggregate nominal amount of Notes were validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer.
The Company has accepted all Notes validly tendered for purchase in full (without proration), subject to satisfaction of the New Financing Condition. The Final Acceptance Amount is therefore EUR 482,148,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes.
Subject to the New Financing Condition, the expected Settlement Date for the Offer is 26 June 2026.
Following settlement of the Offer, EUR 42,852,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.
For Further Information
A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Offer is set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Further details about the transaction can be obtained from:
Disclaimer
This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum. The offer period for the Offer has now expired and no further tenders of Notes may be made. No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement, the Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Launch Announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Company, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.
24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2353022
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2353022 24.06.2026 CET/CEST
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