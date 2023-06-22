22.06.2023 17:15:08

EQS-News: The Annual General Meeting 2023 of Highlight Communications AG adopts all proposals of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting 2023 of Highlight Communications AG adopts all proposals of the Board of Directors

22.06.2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG

Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), a Swiss company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and headquartered in Pratteln ("HLC"), held its Annual General Meeting today. All motions of the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a large majority in each case.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, and Peter von Büren, Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were confirmed as members of the Board of Directors for another year. Mazars AG, Zurich, was re-elected as auditors.

In addition, in connection with the revised Swiss company law, the Articles of Association were amended and, among other things, a capital band with a term of five years was introduced, which allows capital increases of up to 50% and reductions of up to 20% of the currently existing share capital.

Further information:

Highlight Communications AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Phone: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch


