Schaeffler Aktie

Schaeffler für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.04.2026 11:39:53

EQS-News: The autonomous factory: Schaeffler wins German Innovation Award for its Industrial Metaverse

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
The autonomous factory: Schaeffler wins German Innovation Award for its Industrial Metaverse

17.04.2026 / 11:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The autonomous factory: Schaeffler wins German Innovation Award for its Industrial Metaverse 
  • Schaeffler wins prestigious German Innovation Award for the implementation of its own Industrial Metaverse at Schaeffler plants
  • The Industrial Metaverse combines real-world production with digital simulation, ensuring even more efficient manufacturing processes
  • Accolade underscores Schaeffler’s high level of innovation in autonomous and AI-assisted manufacturing

Herzogenaurach, Germany | April 17, 2026 | Motion Technology Company, Schaeffler, has received the prestigious German Innovation Award in the ‘Large Companies’ category for its Industrial Metaverse. The digital ecosystem bridges the gap between the physical shop floor and the virtual environment. Thanks to the seamless integration of AI-supported simulation models and software solutions, Schaeffler is creating a highly efficient, data-driven production environment. This technological foundation is laying the groundwork for the large-scale use of autonomous production resources, such as humanoid robots. In doing so, Schaeffler is accelerating its transition to a digital and autonomous production environment. The German Innovation Award is presented annually by the business news magazine WirtschaftsWoche, in collaboration with Accenture, the BMW Foundation, and O2 Telefónica, under the patronage of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. It celebrates companies whose innovative solutions make a significant contribution to strengthening the global competitiveness of Germany and Europe.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, says: “We are very pleased to have received the German Innovation Award in the ‘Large Companies’ category. With the Industrial Metaverse, we are not only creating a digital twin of our plants but also a learning ecosystem in manufacturing that will help secure our long-term competitiveness. By using AI in industrial applications and deploying humanoid robots in manufacturing, we are laying the foundation for the factory of the future.”

Industrial Metaverse: From simulation to production applications

The Schaeffler Industrial Metaverse combines a realistic, three-dimensional digital map of the production environment with a life-like simulation of physical processes. In addition, it integrates the control software for autonomous systems such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), humanoids, and programmable logic controllers. With the help of physical AI, sensor signals are evaluated, correlations and patterns are identified, and targeted actions are determined. While robots are practicing their motion sequences in the virtual environment, assembly processes are already being optimized for maximum efficiency prior to their use in the real world. This enables, for the first time, the automation of processes previously regarded as too complex or uneconomical. Schaeffler’s Industrial Metaverse is already being used at ten locations. By 2030, Schaeffler plans to expand it to 50 percent of its plants worldwide.

Dr. Jochen Schröder, COO of Schaeffler AG, says: “For us, the Industrial Metaverse is far more than just a means to optimize processes. It is the key enabler for the scaling up of humanoid robots, as cyber-physical systems can already be trained by physical AI in the virtual space quickly and efficiently. By using the Industrial Metaverse, we are paving the way for flexible, high-level automation and greater efficiency in our worldwide volume production.”

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.



Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.

Contact

Dr. Axel Lüdeke
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach
+49 9132 82 8901
axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com
 		 Heiko Eber
Head of Investor Relations
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach
+49 9132 82 88125
heiko.eber@schaeffler.com
Daniel Pokorny
Head of Communications Technology, Operations & Digitalization
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach
+49 9132 82 88708
daniel.pokorny@schaeffler.com
 

17.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0100
WKN: SHA010
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2310524

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310524  17.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Schaeffler AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Schaeffler AG

mehr Analysen
16.04.26 Schaeffler Sell UBS AG
16.04.26 Schaeffler Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.04.26 Schaeffler Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.04.26 Schaeffler Sell UBS AG
30.03.26 Schaeffler Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Schaeffler AG 8,58 5,67% Schaeffler AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04:31 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: US-Börsen letztich mit starken Gewinnen - teils neue Rekorde -- ATX und DAX gehen klar fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex stiegen zum Wochenende klar an. Die Wall Street gewann am Freitag an Fahrt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen