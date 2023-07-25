EQS-News: The countdown has begun: Smartbroker is becoming SMARTBROKER+

EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

The countdown has begun: Smartbroker is becoming SMARTBROKER+



25.07.2023 / 11:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The countdown has begun: Smartbroker is becoming SMARTBROKER+

New website - smartbrokerplus.de - has gone live today

Entirely new brand image: we are inviting our visitors to provide feedback

Complete product and brand relaunch to take place in a few weeks

Pre-registration for Early Access to new product possible as of today





Berlin, 25 July 2023

As of today, users can explore the future brand image and functionalities of SMARTBROKER+. In recent months, a joint team of Smartbroker Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: SB1) and Smartbroker AG have completely revised all technical aspects of the online broker and, at the same time, raised the design and user experience to a completely new level.

Whilst initial product images had been circulating since the end of June, customers can now get a comprehensive impression of the new branding, and also pre-register for Early Access to the enhanced product by logging on to www.smartbrokerplus.de. Numerous visualizations show the landing page, watchlists and financial overviews of the new and greatly enhanced product. www.smartbrokerplus.de has been set up to pique curiosity and bring the new brokerage product to life. At the same time, the site answers users' most important questions about the relaunch and explains how to proceed.

Within a few short weeks, the Early Access phase will open for everyone interested. Numerous pre-registrations have already been received for this phase, during which users will be able to explore the entirely new Android and iOS apps, and conveniently and intuitively trade on mobile devices for the first time. Other innovations include a completely re-engineered user-friendly frontend for the desktop application. User centricity was and is at the centre of the entire development: the totality of the new platform was designed and will be operated under our "Customer First" approach.

New account application process will significantly simplify onboarding

Part of SMARTBROKER+'s new offering also is, among other things, a unique Discover tab where retail investors can find inspiration and engage with each other. This area brings to bear the Smartbroker Groups 25 years of expertise in capital markets forums, communities and user engagement. The most important news, trends and signals from the community will thus find their way into all SMARTBROKER+ applications, desktop and mobile apps. In addition, the new user experience includes a state-of-the-art onboarding process, which significantly simplifies and accelerates the opening of a securities account.

On the other hand, there are no fundamental changes to the commercial terms and conditions: SMARTBROKER+ continues with all key features that secured the success of its predecessor, and that were recognised with multiple awards over the last three years. Most importantly, SMARTBROKER+ will remain the only retail brokerage provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favorable conditions of neobrokers. The product range in the first weeks of the Early Access phase will entail all German trading venues, and will subsequently be expanded to the usual Smartbroker scope in the following weeks. For existing Smartbroker customers, the transfer of their existing portfolio holdings will take place around the end of October. At the same time, however, existing customers can already benefit from the advantages of the new SMARTBROKER+.

User centricity is top priority

Christian Wendrock-Prechtl, CXO (Managing Director CX, UX & Innovation), on the launch of SMARTBROKER+: "Our ambition was to engineer the next generation retail brokerage platform - led by our guiding principle: Customer First. With this approach, we focus holistically on the needs of the retail investor. That's why we have integrated fundamentally new functions into SMARTBROKER+ and optimized them according to the latest customer experience techniques. We express this quality with our newly devised brand identity. We thus clearly differentiate ourselves from the competition and position Germany's next-generation broker with the help of a unique color and image world in black and white and neon green. We are different and do not allow established competition to impose any limits on us. Because there is another way: honest, trustworthy, and transparent.

Thomas Soltau, CEO of Smartbroker AG, on the new branding of SMARTBROKER+: "Over the last quarters, we conducted many conversations with users of Smartbroker and asked ourselves again and again: What does a modern broker have to look like, and what functionality does it have to be able to provide in order to really stand out? Our team was able to adopt many of the ideas we gained in this way for SMARTBROKER+, such as the integration of information sources. The 'old' Smartbroker was already a kind of joint development with our financial community it was so successful because it was designed according to the wishes of 'real' users. Now, we elevated this approach to an entirely new level. I am keenly awaiting feedback on our new, fundamentally revamped product and brand."



About the Smartbroker Group:

Among other things, the Smartbroker Group operates SMARTBROKER+ a multi-award-winning next-generation broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favorable conditions of neobrokers. The portfolio also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de, while at the same time the Group operates four high-reach stock exchange portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and maintains the largest financial community.



Press contact:

Felix Rentzsch

Head of Communications

Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721

Mail: f.rentzsch@smartbroker-holding.de



Investor Relations contact:

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500

Mail: ir@smartbroker-holding.de