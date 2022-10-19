EQS-News: The Creator Of The Worlds First Options Exchange Is Now Offering Free Options Courses

EQS-News: CBOE Global Markets, Inc.

The Creator Of The Worlds First Options Exchange Is Now Offering Free Options Courses



From dancing Deltas to time-ticking Thetas, the world of options trading can be a complex and intimidating place.

Helping the investing community tackle these obstacles is Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE). As the originator of the worlds first options exchange and the source of countless market-disrupting option products, Cboe is now leveraging its expertise to provide options-trading guidance for both seasoned and novice investors.

Its Options Institute takes investors back to school, providing them with curricula like options trading courses, access to a series of events and webinars and a direct gateway to instructors through Office Hours.

What To Expect

In the educational content section, Cboe has fitted its program with qualified experts who effectively invented modern-day options trading. The courses will touch on all elements of options trading from the most basic concepts to the most complicated, ensuring investors master the heck out of options. Everything from virtual courses to in-person options is provided by the Options Institute. This Options 101 course provides a snippet of what to expect.

Cboe understands that theory is important, but its the practice that instills a lesson into ones mind. With this idea in mind, Cboes Options Institute has also created nifty gizmos to help investors trade smarter. Investors will get access to cutting-edge tools like Options Calculators, Trade Alerts and even Trade Optimizers.

Cboe also knows not to leave investors hanging in the middle of their studies. All year long, options-trading veterans will provide investors with a series of events and webinars to learn about options. Derivatives Deep Dive is one such event touching on the details of options trading. For those seeking clarification on topics, the Options Institute grants access to Instructor Office Hours.

Who said schooling is dead after college?

Cboes Options Institute

Weve been helping people like you learn options for 35+ years, says Cboe .

Indeed, since 1973, Cboe has served as a direct gateway to standardized, exchange-traded stock options. Its list of market-defining products which includes Standard & Poor 500 Index Options and the Volatility Index (VIX) provides the basis for almost all option-trading activity today.

Ready to learn from those who started it all?

Click here to get started.

