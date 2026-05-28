Highlight Communications Aktie

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WKN: 920299 / ISIN: CH0006539198

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28.05.2026 16:00:04

EQS-News: The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2026

28.05.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2026

  • Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 63.9 million (previous year: CHF 79.9 million), primarily due to production-related and foreign currency effects.
  • EBIT improved significantly by CHF 10.9 million to CHF -6.1 million (previous year: CHF -17.0 million).
  • EBITDA improved by CHF 4.7 million to CHF 18.2 million (previous year: CHF 13.5 million) as a result of cost savings.

Pratteln, May 28, 2026 – The Highlight Group’s consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Group development in the first quarter of 2026

  • Due to production-related factors and foreign currency effects, revenues amounted to CHF 63.9 million (previous year: CHF 79.9 million). As in the prior-year period, higher revenues are not expected until the third quarter, as the major theatrical releases are scheduled for the second half of the year.
  • Operating expenses at Group level declined by CHF 28.5 million to CHF 83.6 million (previous year: CHF 112.1 million) as a result of the measures initiated in the previous year, cost savings and the optimization of operating activities.
  • As a result of cost savings measures, EBIT improved significantly from CHF -17.0 million to
    CHF -6.1 million.
    The consolidated result for the period improved by CHF 10.7 million year-on-year from CHF -18.6 million to CHF -7.9 million.

The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2026 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
 

The Highlight Group at a glance    
Group figures in line with IFRS    
       
CHF million Q12026 Q12025 Change in %
Sales 63.9 79.9 -20.1
EBIT -6.1 -17.0 n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)		 -7.9 -18.6 n/a
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -5.6 -13.1 n/a
Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.10 -0.23 n/a
Segment sales      
Film 43.6 52.1 -16.2
Sports and Event 20.2 27.8 -27.3
Segment earnings      
Film -3.0 -2.4 n/a
Sports and Event -1.9 -13.4 n/a
       
CHF million March 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Change in %
Total assets 459.8 491.2 -6.4
Equity -11.8 -3.3 n/a
Current financial liabilities 188.5 191.3 -1.5
Cash and cash equivalents 18.4 21.8 -15.5
           
 
 
For further information:		      
       
Highlight Communications AG      
Investor Relations      
Netzibodenstrasse 23b      
4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland      
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91      
e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch      
             

 


28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2335276

 
End of News EQS News Service

2335276  28.05.2026 CET/CEST

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