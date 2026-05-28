EQS-News: The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2026

|
EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2026
28.05.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PRESS RELEASE
The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2026
- Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 63.9 million (previous year: CHF 79.9 million), primarily due to production-related and foreign currency effects.
- EBIT improved significantly by CHF 10.9 million to CHF -6.1 million (previous year: CHF -17.0 million).
- EBITDA improved by CHF 4.7 million to CHF 18.2 million (previous year: CHF 13.5 million) as a result of cost savings.
Pratteln, May 28, 2026 – The Highlight Group’s consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2026.
Group development in the first quarter of 2026
- Due to production-related factors and foreign currency effects, revenues amounted to CHF 63.9 million (previous year: CHF 79.9 million). As in the prior-year period, higher revenues are not expected until the third quarter, as the major theatrical releases are scheduled for the second half of the year.
- Operating expenses at Group level declined by CHF 28.5 million to CHF 83.6 million (previous year: CHF 112.1 million) as a result of the measures initiated in the previous year, cost savings and the optimization of operating activities.
- As a result of cost savings measures, EBIT improved significantly from CHF -17.0 million to
CHF -6.1 million.
The consolidated result for the period improved by CHF 10.7 million year-on-year from CHF -18.6 million to CHF -7.9 million.
The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2026 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
|The Highlight Group at a glance
|
|
|Group figures in line with IFRS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CHF million
|Q12026
|Q12025
|Change in %
|Sales
|63.9
|79.9
|-20.1
|EBIT
|-6.1
|-17.0
|n/a
|Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)
|-7.9
|-18.6
|n/a
|Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders
|-5.6
|-13.1
|n/a
|Earnings per share (in CHF)
|-0.10
|-0.23
|n/a
|Segment sales
|
|
|
|Film
|43.6
|52.1
|-16.2
|Sports and Event
|20.2
|27.8
|-27.3
|Segment earnings
|
|
|
|Film
|-3.0
|-2.4
|n/a
|Sports and Event
|-1.9
|-13.4
|n/a
|
|
|
|
|CHF million
|March 31, 2026
|Dec. 31, 2025
|Change in %
|Total assets
|459.8
|491.2
|-6.4
|Equity
|-11.8
|-3.3
|n/a
|Current financial liabilities
|188.5
|191.3
|-1.5
|Cash and cash equivalents
|18.4
|21.8
|-15.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Highlight Communications AG
|
|
|
|Investor Relations
|
|
|
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|
|
|
|4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland
|
|
|
|Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91
|
|
|
|e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|
|4133 Pratteln
|
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 816 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 61 816 67 67
|E-mail:
|ir@hlcom.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006539198
|WKN:
|920299
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2335276
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2335276 28.05.2026 CET/CEST