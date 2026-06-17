EQS-News: The HomeToGo Group launches HomeToGo Originals, a new umbrella brand for its property management companies, Interhome and Kraushaar

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

The HomeToGo Group launches HomeToGo Originals, a new umbrella brand for its property management companies, Interhome and Kraushaar



17.06.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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The HomeToGo Group launches HomeToGo Originals, a new umbrella brand for its property management companies, Interhome and Kraushaar

HomeToGo Originals highlights the trusted local service of Interhome and Kraushaar, enhanced by HomeToGo’s Marketplace distribution and advanced travel technology

Luxembourg, 17 June 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today announced the launch of HomeToGo Originals, a new umbrella brand for its property management companies, Interhome, a leading holiday home rental management specialist with Europe’s largest local service network, and Kraushaar, a leading vacation rental agency at the German Baltic Sea.

HomeToGo Originals highlights homes that are largely managed directly within the HomeToGo Group in partnership with owners, ensuring the highest quality service standards and professional, hands-on care across every stay. The new co-branding makes Interhome’s and Kraushaar’s connection to HomeToGo more visible, while preserving the heritage, local expertise, trusted owner relationships, and established market presence that define both brands. Going forward, Interhome will be presented as Interhome, a HomeToGo Original, and Kraushaar as Kraushaar, a HomeToGo Original.

The launch of HomeToGo Originals marks an important step in the continued growth of HomeToGo_PRO, the Group’s B2B segment offering software and service solutions for the entire travel market. Following the acquisition of Interhome in 2025, HomeToGo_PRO now represents around two-thirds (66%) of the HomeToGo Group’s total IFRS Revenues. By bringing Interhome and Kraushaar together under one umbrella brand, HomeToGo Originals further strengthens HomeToGo_PRO with a more unified market presence and reinforces the Group’s position as one of Europe’s leading direct suppliers of vacation rentals, with a strong and expanding portfolio.

As HomeToGo continues to grow through its strategic buy-and-build M&A approach, future property management acquisitions will join the HomeToGo Originals brand, further advancing the Group’s directly managed vacation rental offering.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “HomeToGo Originals highlights a strategic advantage that sets our Group apart: combining scalable technology and Marketplace reach with high-quality, on-the-ground vacation rental services. This gives us closer access to supply, deeper owner relationships, and exemplifies the unique edge we gain from working directly with both partners and travelers within the HomeToGo Group. It further reinforces our position as Europe’s leading vacation rental group, backed by one of the largest supplies of directly connected inventory.”

Jörg Herrmann, CEO of Interhome: “For more than 60 years, Interhome has stood for trust, local expertise, and exceptional service in holiday homes management. HomeToGo Originals allows us to bring that heritage more visibly into the HomeToGo Group, while preserving our identity. It is a natural next step, combining our strong local presence with HomeToGo’s technology and Marketplace reach to create greater value for owners, guests, and partners across Europe.”

Merrit Kraus, Managing Director of Kraushaar: “Kraushaar’s strength has always been our close connection to our owners and the guests who return to us year after year. For us, HomeToGo Originals is about building on what makes Kraushaar trusted: personal service, regional expertise, and hands-on care, now more visibly connected to HomeToGo’s Marketplace reach and innovative technology.”

HomeToGo Originals represents a powerful advantage for owners at Interhome and Kraushaar. The new umbrella brand combines professional property management and trusted local service with HomeToGo’s global Marketplace distribution and advanced technology, helping to increase visibility, occupancy, and performance.



For travelers, HomeToGo Originals offers a curated selection of carefully managed properties from Interhome and Kraushaar, known for their professional service standards and high-quality support from experienced local teams from search to stay.

The new co-branding is now visible across Interhome’s and Kraushaar’s websites, with refreshed logos and brand elements introducing HomeToGo Originals across key customer touchpoints. The rollout will also extend to co-branding the Interhome and Kraushaar local service offices.

HomeToGo Originals does not replace Interhome or Kraushaar. It exists alongside the brands to highlight what makes them exceptional: local teams, hands-on service, and a direct human connection with owners and guests, enhanced by HomeToGo’s global Marketplace reach and advanced travel technology.

Media Note: HomeToGo Originals images for editorial use can be found here.

About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C Marketplace. HomeToGo is the official travel partner and top sponsor of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With millions of vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

About Interhome

Interhome is a holiday home rental management specialist operating the largest network of local service offices in Europe. The company has a largely exclusive portfolio of over 70,000 holiday properties in more than 20 European countries.



Founded in Switzerland in 1965, the company combines intelligent digital solutions with reliable personal support on site, enabling consistently high service quality and seamless processes.



Interhome operates more than 120 local service offices and partner locations in Europe, delivering trusted expertise and peace of mind to homeowners. Interhome’s combination of global marketing strength and local, on-the-ground expertise enables property owners to maximize occupancy, protect property value, and generate consistent rental returns.



Interhome, a HomeToGo Original, is part of the HomeToGo, Europe’s leading vacation rental group.

www.interhome.group

About Kraushaar

Kraushaar Ferienwohnungen is one of the leading vacation rental providers on the Baltic Sea. With nine locations stretching along the Bay of Lübeck, through Holstein Switzerland, and up to the Kiel Fjord, the company manages around 1,700 holiday homes, taking care of marketing, guest services, and cleaning.

For more than 50 years, Kraushaar has combined warm Nordic hospitality with the highest quality standards and personalized service. As a HomeToGo Original and part of HomeToGo, Europe's leading vacation rental group, both guests and property owners also benefit from state-of-the-art technology and international marketing expertise. More at https://www.kraushaar-ferienwohnungen.de/

HomeToGo Investor Relations Contact

Carsten Fricke, CFA

+49 176 768 62 397

IR@hometogo.com

HomeToGo Media Contact:

Isabel Nacke

isabel.nacke@hometogo.com

Interhome Media Contact:

Olga Lundquist

+41 79 418 90 65

olga.lundquist@interhome.group

Kraushaar Media Contact:

Jonas Upmann

jonas.upmann@hometogo.com