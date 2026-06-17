HomeToGo Aktie
WKN DE: A2QM3K / ISIN: LU2290523658
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17.06.2026 11:00:04
EQS-News: The HomeToGo Group launches HomeToGo Originals, a new umbrella brand for its property management companies, Interhome and Kraushaar
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EQS-News: HomeToGo SE
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
The HomeToGo Group launches HomeToGo Originals, a new umbrella brand for its property management companies, Interhome and Kraushaar
HomeToGo Originals highlights the trusted local service of Interhome and Kraushaar, enhanced by HomeToGo’s Marketplace distribution and advanced travel technology
Luxembourg, 17 June 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today announced the launch of HomeToGo Originals, a new umbrella brand for its property management companies, Interhome, a leading holiday home rental management specialist with Europe’s largest local service network, and Kraushaar, a leading vacation rental agency at the German Baltic Sea.
HomeToGo Originals highlights homes that are largely managed directly within the HomeToGo Group in partnership with owners, ensuring the highest quality service standards and professional, hands-on care across every stay. The new co-branding makes Interhome’s and Kraushaar’s connection to HomeToGo more visible, while preserving the heritage, local expertise, trusted owner relationships, and established market presence that define both brands. Going forward, Interhome will be presented as Interhome, a HomeToGo Original, and Kraushaar as Kraushaar, a HomeToGo Original.
The launch of HomeToGo Originals marks an important step in the continued growth of HomeToGo_PRO, the Group’s B2B segment offering software and service solutions for the entire travel market. Following the acquisition of Interhome in 2025, HomeToGo_PRO now represents around two-thirds (66%) of the HomeToGo Group’s total IFRS Revenues. By bringing Interhome and Kraushaar together under one umbrella brand, HomeToGo Originals further strengthens HomeToGo_PRO with a more unified market presence and reinforces the Group’s position as one of Europe’s leading direct suppliers of vacation rentals, with a strong and expanding portfolio.
As HomeToGo continues to grow through its strategic buy-and-build M&A approach, future property management acquisitions will join the HomeToGo Originals brand, further advancing the Group’s directly managed vacation rental offering.
Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “HomeToGo Originals highlights a strategic advantage that sets our Group apart: combining scalable technology and Marketplace reach with high-quality, on-the-ground vacation rental services. This gives us closer access to supply, deeper owner relationships, and exemplifies the unique edge we gain from working directly with both partners and travelers within the HomeToGo Group. It further reinforces our position as Europe’s leading vacation rental group, backed by one of the largest supplies of directly connected inventory.”
Jörg Herrmann, CEO of Interhome: “For more than 60 years, Interhome has stood for trust, local expertise, and exceptional service in holiday homes management. HomeToGo Originals allows us to bring that heritage more visibly into the HomeToGo Group, while preserving our identity. It is a natural next step, combining our strong local presence with HomeToGo’s technology and Marketplace reach to create greater value for owners, guests, and partners across Europe.”
Merrit Kraus, Managing Director of Kraushaar: “Kraushaar’s strength has always been our close connection to our owners and the guests who return to us year after year. For us, HomeToGo Originals is about building on what makes Kraushaar trusted: personal service, regional expertise, and hands-on care, now more visibly connected to HomeToGo’s Marketplace reach and innovative technology.”
HomeToGo Originals represents a powerful advantage for owners at Interhome and Kraushaar. The new umbrella brand combines professional property management and trusted local service with HomeToGo’s global Marketplace distribution and advanced technology, helping to increase visibility, occupancy, and performance.
The new co-branding is now visible across Interhome’s and Kraushaar’s websites, with refreshed logos and brand elements introducing HomeToGo Originals across key customer touchpoints. The rollout will also extend to co-branding the Interhome and Kraushaar local service offices.
HomeToGo Originals does not replace Interhome or Kraushaar. It exists alongside the brands to highlight what makes them exceptional: local teams, hands-on service, and a direct human connection with owners and guests, enhanced by HomeToGo’s global Marketplace reach and advanced travel technology.
Media Note: HomeToGo Originals images for editorial use can be found here.
HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With millions of vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.
HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about
www.interhome.group
For more than 50 years, Kraushaar has combined warm Nordic hospitality with the highest quality standards and personalized service. As a HomeToGo Original and part of HomeToGo, Europe's leading vacation rental group, both guests and property owners also benefit from state-of-the-art technology and international marketing expertise. More at https://www.kraushaar-ferienwohnungen.de/
HomeToGo Investor Relations Contact
HomeToGo Media Contact:
Interhome Media Contact:
Kraushaar Media Contact:
17.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2348054
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2348054 17.06.2026 CET/CEST
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