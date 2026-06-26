EQS-News: THE NAGA GROUP AG CONFIRMS FY 2025 REVENUES AND REPORTS STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED EBITDA

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

THE NAGA GROUP AG CONFIRMS FY 2025 REVENUES AND REPORTS STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED EBITDA



26.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THE NAGA GROUP AG CONFIRMS FY 2025 REVENUES AND REPORTS STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED EBITDA



Audited EBITDA of EUR 3.7 million exceeds preliminary result by 12%

FX-adjusted revenue growth of 3.5% confirms resilient underlying business development

AI initiatives and recent MiCA authorization strengthen the foundation for future growth



Hamburg, 26 June 2026 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A41YCM0), the multi-asset fintech group behind the NAGA SuperApp “Naga One”, today published its audited consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year. The audited results provide further evidence of the successful completion of NAGA’s transformation phase, with EBITDA of EUR 3.7 million exceeding the preliminary figure of EUR 3.3 million reported on 12 February 2026 by approximately 12%. Revenue was confirmed at EUR 62.4 million (FY 2024: EUR 63.2 million), while FX-adjusted revenue increased by 3.5% to EUR 65.4 million.

FY 2025 represented the completion of NAGA’s operational transformation following the merger with the former CAPEX Group. Throughout the year, the Company completed the integration of platforms, processes, and teams, optimized its operating model, and reduced its cost base while continuing to invest in future growth.

Marketing investment increased by 15.6%, resulting in a 37.5% increase in new funded accounts while reducing customer acquisition costs by 16.5%. At the same time, the full integration of the former CAPEX Group contributed to a structurally lower operating expense base, creating the foundation for improved profitability going forward.

The benefits of these measures are already reflected in the Company’s performance in 2026. As reported with the preliminary Q1 2026 results, NAGA recorded its first profitable first quarter in the Company’s history, generating net profit of EUR 0.5 million (Q1 2025: EUR -1.7 million). EBITDA increased to EUR 2.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 1.0 million), while EBITDA margin improved to 15.8% (Q1 2025: 6.1%).

The improved profitability reflects a more efficient operating model, a structurally lower cost base, and increasing operating leverage across the business. In addition, NAGA continues to expand the use of AI-driven technologies across marketing, customer support, and internal processes, enhancing scalability and execution capabilities across the organization.

In recent months, NAGA has further strengthened the foundation for future growth through continued operational improvements, increasing adoption of AI-driven technologies, and the successful authorization of its European crypto-asset activities under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Together, these developments enhance the Company’s operational, technological, and regulatory capabilities, while further strengthening the SuperApp ecosystem that combines investing, social trading, payments, and crypto-asset services within a single platform.



Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group, commented: “The audited financial statements for 2025 confirm the successful completion of an important transformation phase for NAGA. Following the integration of CAPEX, we have established a leaner, more efficient, and increasingly scalable operating model. The strong start to 2026 demonstrates that these efforts are translating into tangible financial results. At the same time, we continue to expand our AI capabilities across the organization and recently secured MiCA authorization for our European crypto-asset activities. Together, these developments strengthen the foundation for our next phase of growth and support the continued expansion of our SuperApp ecosystem.”



More Information

The complete Annual Report 2025 of The NAGA Group AG is available at https://group.naga.com/investor-relations/financial-reports.



About NAGA

NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features, including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Jeremy Schlachter

CFO

ir@naga.com