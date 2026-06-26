The Naga Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41YCM / ISIN: DE000A41YCM0
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26.06.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: THE NAGA GROUP AG CONFIRMS FY 2025 REVENUES AND REPORTS STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED EBITDA
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EQS-News: The Naga Group AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
THE NAGA GROUP AG CONFIRMS FY 2025 REVENUES AND REPORTS STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED EBITDA
FY 2025 represented the completion of NAGA’s operational transformation following the merger with the former CAPEX Group. Throughout the year, the Company completed the integration of platforms, processes, and teams, optimized its operating model, and reduced its cost base while continuing to invest in future growth.
Marketing investment increased by 15.6%, resulting in a 37.5% increase in new funded accounts while reducing customer acquisition costs by 16.5%. At the same time, the full integration of the former CAPEX Group contributed to a structurally lower operating expense base, creating the foundation for improved profitability going forward.
The benefits of these measures are already reflected in the Company’s performance in 2026. As reported with the preliminary Q1 2026 results, NAGA recorded its first profitable first quarter in the Company’s history, generating net profit of EUR 0.5 million (Q1 2025: EUR -1.7 million). EBITDA increased to EUR 2.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 1.0 million), while EBITDA margin improved to 15.8% (Q1 2025: 6.1%).
The improved profitability reflects a more efficient operating model, a structurally lower cost base, and increasing operating leverage across the business. In addition, NAGA continues to expand the use of AI-driven technologies across marketing, customer support, and internal processes, enhancing scalability and execution capabilities across the organization.
In recent months, NAGA has further strengthened the foundation for future growth through continued operational improvements, increasing adoption of AI-driven technologies, and the successful authorization of its European crypto-asset activities under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Together, these developments enhance the Company’s operational, technological, and regulatory capabilities, while further strengthening the SuperApp ecosystem that combines investing, social trading, payments, and crypto-asset services within a single platform.
The complete Annual Report 2025 of The NAGA Group AG is available at https://group.naga.com/investor-relations/financial-reports.
NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features, including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.
The NAGA Group AG
26.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The NAGA Group AG
|Suhrenkamp 59
|22335 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@naga.com
|Internet:
|www.naga.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YCM0
|WKN:
|A41YCM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2354050
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2354050 26.06.2026 CET/CEST
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