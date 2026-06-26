The Naga Group Aktie

The Naga Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41YCM / ISIN: DE000A41YCM0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.06.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: THE NAGA GROUP AG CONFIRMS FY 2025 REVENUES AND REPORTS STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED EBITDA

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
THE NAGA GROUP AG CONFIRMS FY 2025 REVENUES AND REPORTS STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED EBITDA

26.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE NAGA GROUP AG CONFIRMS FY 2025 REVENUES AND REPORTS STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED EBITDA
 

  • Audited EBITDA of EUR 3.7 million exceeds preliminary result by 12%
  • FX-adjusted revenue growth of 3.5% confirms resilient underlying business development
  • AI initiatives and recent MiCA authorization strengthen the foundation for future growth


Hamburg, 26 June 2026 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A41YCM0), the multi-asset fintech group behind the NAGA SuperApp “Naga One”, today published its audited consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year. The audited results provide further evidence of the successful completion of NAGA’s transformation phase, with EBITDA of EUR 3.7 million exceeding the preliminary figure of EUR 3.3 million reported on 12 February 2026 by approximately 12%. Revenue was confirmed at EUR 62.4 million (FY 2024: EUR 63.2 million), while FX-adjusted revenue increased by 3.5% to EUR 65.4 million.

FY 2025 represented the completion of NAGA’s operational transformation following the merger with the former CAPEX Group. Throughout the year, the Company completed the integration of platforms, processes, and teams, optimized its operating model, and reduced its cost base while continuing to invest in future growth.

Marketing investment increased by 15.6%, resulting in a 37.5% increase in new funded accounts while reducing customer acquisition costs by 16.5%. At the same time, the full integration of the former CAPEX Group contributed to a structurally lower operating expense base, creating the foundation for improved profitability going forward.

The benefits of these measures are already reflected in the Company’s performance in 2026. As reported with the preliminary Q1 2026 results, NAGA recorded its first profitable first quarter in the Company’s history, generating net profit of EUR 0.5 million (Q1 2025: EUR -1.7 million). EBITDA increased to EUR 2.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 1.0 million), while EBITDA margin improved to 15.8% (Q1 2025: 6.1%).

The improved profitability reflects a more efficient operating model, a structurally lower cost base, and increasing operating leverage across the business. In addition, NAGA continues to expand the use of AI-driven technologies across marketing, customer support, and internal processes, enhancing scalability and execution capabilities across the organization.

In recent months, NAGA has further strengthened the foundation for future growth through continued operational improvements, increasing adoption of AI-driven technologies, and the successful authorization of its European crypto-asset activities under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Together, these developments enhance the Company’s operational, technological, and regulatory capabilities, while further strengthening the SuperApp ecosystem that combines investing, social trading, payments, and crypto-asset services within a single platform.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group, commented: “The audited financial statements for 2025 confirm the successful completion of an important transformation phase for NAGA. Following the integration of CAPEX, we have established a leaner, more efficient, and increasingly scalable operating model. The strong start to 2026 demonstrates that these efforts are translating into tangible financial results. At the same time, we continue to expand our AI capabilities across the organization and recently secured MiCA authorization for our European crypto-asset activities. Together, these developments strengthen the foundation for our next phase of growth and support the continued expansion of our SuperApp ecosystem.”

More Information

The complete Annual Report 2025 of The NAGA Group AG is available at https://group.naga.com/investor-relations/financial-reports.

About NAGA

NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features, including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.

Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG
Jeremy Schlachter
CFO
ir@naga.com


26.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Suhrenkamp 59
22335 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A41YCM0
WKN: A41YCM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2354050

 
End of News EQS News Service

2354050  26.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Naga Group AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Naga Group AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Naga Group AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 2,66 1,92% The Naga Group AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.06.26 KW 26: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 25
21.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.06.26 KW 25: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen nahezu unverändert -- Apple bringt erneute KI-Sorgen: ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Börsen in Asien letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt geriet am Freitag unter Druck. Auch deutsche Anleger trennten sich verstärkt von ihren Investments. In Fernost hatten die Bären das Kommando.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen