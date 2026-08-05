EQS-News: THE NAGA GROUP AG REPORTS ITS FIRST PROFITABLE FIRST HALF IN THE COMPANY’S HISTORY AND CONFIRMS THE EFFECTIVENESS OF ITS STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING WITH PRELIMINARY RESULTS

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results

THE NAGA GROUP AG REPORTS ITS FIRST PROFITABLE FIRST HALF IN THE COMPANY’S HISTORY AND CONFIRMS THE EFFECTIVENESS OF ITS STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING WITH PRELIMINARY RESULTS



05.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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THE NAGA GROUP AG REPORTS ITS FIRST PROFITABLE FIRST HALF IN THE COMPANY’S HISTORY AND CONFIRMS THE EFFECTIVENESS OF ITS STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING WITH PRELIMINARY RESULTS



Customer Lifetime Value increases by 32% to EUR 2,757 per client

EBITDA rises by 47% to EUR 4.4 million; EBITDA margin improves to 15.9% (H1 2025: 9.3%)

Marketing ratio declines to 40.5% (H1 2025: 46.5%); personnel, technology and operating costs decrease by 20% to EUR 8.8 million

FY 2026 guidance maintained: revenue of EUR 68–75 million and EBITDA of EUR 10–15 million



Hamburg, 5 August 2026 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A41YCM0), the multi-asset fintech group behind the NAGA SuperApp “Naga One”, achieved a net profit in the first half of 2026 for the first time in the Company’s history. This marks a significant milestone in the execution of its strategic repositioning. The Company’s focus on a leaner cost base, AI-supported operating processes and increasing long-term customer value resulted in a material improvement in profitability.

The improvement is immediately reflected in EBITDA. On an FX-adjusted basis, EBITDA rose by 64% year-on-year to EUR 4.9 million, with the EBITDA margin increasing to 17.1%. On a reported basis, EBITDA increased by 47% to EUR 4.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 3.0 million), while the EBITDA margin improved to 15.9% (H1 2025: 9.3%). Net profit for the period improved from negative EUR 2.6 million to positive EUR 0.9 million.

The strategic focus on more efficient and controllable distribution channels delivered results in the first half of the year. Marketing and branding expenses were reduced by 25% compared with the first half of 2025, to EUR 11.2 million, lowering the marketing ratio from 46.5% to 40.5%. In addition, personnel, technology and operating costs declined by 20% to EUR 8.8 million. These measures demonstrate the effectiveness of NAGA’s leaner, AI-supported operating model.

FX-adjusted Group revenue totaled EUR 28.6 million in the first half of 2026, down 12% year-on-year. On a reported basis, Group revenue amounted to EUR 27.7 million, compared with EUR 32.3 million in the prior-year period. Revenue development reflects the deliberate prioritization of long-term customer value over pure acquisition volume. The share of revenue generated through proprietary and more controllable channels increased from 36% to 53%.

At the same time, Customer Lifetime Value increased by 32% to EUR 2,757 per client, while customer acquisition costs remained broadly stable at EUR 1,117 (H1 2025: EUR 1,099). As a result, Customer Lifetime Value represented 2.5x customer acquisition costs, compared with 2.2x in the prior-year period.



Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG: “The first half of 2026 demonstrates that our strategic repositioning is gaining traction. We achieved a profit in the first half for the first time in our history, while materially improving the profitability of our business model. Our priority is long-term customer value, efficient growth and a platform that gains operating leverage as it scales. With this foundation, we are focused on scaling revenues further in the second half of the year.”



FY 2026 Guidance Maintained

Based on the development in the first half of 2026, NAGA maintains its guidance for the 2026 financial year. The Company continues to expect Group revenue of EUR 68–75 million and EBITDA of EUR 10–15 million.



Earnings Call

CEO Octavian Patrascu will discuss the preliminary results for the first half of 2026 today, 5 August 2026, at 15:00 CEST, in a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in advance to participate in the Earnings Webcast/Call:

The NAGA Group – Earnings Call Preliminary H1 2026 Results.



Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release contains non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are alternative performance measures as defined by the European Securities and Markets Authority (“ESMA”). They are used by management to assess performance, for strategic planning and forecasting, and may be used by investors, securities analysts and other market participants as additional measures of operating and financial performance. Non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and have limitations as analytical tools. They are not a substitute for analysis of The NAGA Group AG’s results of operations reported in accordance with IFRS, nor are they alternatives to performance or liquidity measures determined in accordance with IFRS.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, identified by words such as “expect,” “target,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate” or “will.” Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. The NAGA Group AG undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in light of developments that differ from those anticipated.



About NAGA

NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features, including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Octavian Patrascu

CEO

ir@naga.com