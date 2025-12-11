The Naga Group Aktie
EQS-News: The NAGA Group Implements Reverse Stock Split to Enhance Capital Market Perception
The NAGA Group Implements Reverse Stock Split to Enhance Capital Market Perception
The reverse stock split is based on the resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting on 25 July 2025 and is technically implemented following entry in the commercial register as part of an ordinary capital decrease in accordance with Sections 222 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). By reducing the Company’s share capital from EUR 232,783,150.00 by EUR 209,504,835.00 to EUR 23,278,315.00, the number of no-par value registered shares is being reduced from 232,783,150 to 23,278,315 shares. In accordance with Section 272 (2) No. 4 of the German Commercial Code (HGB), the reduction amount will be fully allocated to the capital reserve. The capital decrease is expressly not being used to cover losses.
The reverse stock split is expected to become effective on 16 December 2025. At that time, the consolidated shares are anticipated to be booked into shareholders’ securities accounts under the new ISIN DE000A41YCM0. Shareholders will be notified by their respective custodial banks regarding the account conversion process and the treatment of fractional positions.
NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.
