The Naga Group Aktie

The Naga Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A161NR / ISIN: DE000A161NR7

11.12.2025 17:00:03

EQS-News: The NAGA Group Implements Reverse Stock Split to Enhance Capital Market Perception

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
The NAGA Group Implements Reverse Stock Split to Enhance Capital Market Perception

11.12.2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The NAGA Group Implements Reverse Stock Split to Enhance Capital Market Perception

Hamburg, 11 December 2025 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the all-in-one financial super app NAGA, implements a reverse stock split of its existing shares. The measure will be carried out at a 10:1 ratio, whereby ten existing no-par value registered shares will be combined into one new no-par value registered share. The reverse stock split is a technical step designed to move the share price into a range that is more typical for NAGA’s peer group, improve the perception and tradability of the shares, and broaden the Company’s access to institutional and international investors.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG, commented: “Over the past two years, we have made substantial progress in streamlining our business and strengthening our financial foundation, but this progress is not yet reflected in our market valuation. The current absolute share price level contributes to a perception that does not accurately reflect our operational profile. With the reverse stock split, we aim to place the share price in a range that is more comparable to our peers, support improved visibility among investors whose mandates restrict investments in low-priced stocks, and ensure a clearer basis for strategic initiatives.”

Technical Details:

The reverse stock split is based on the resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting on 25 July 2025 and is technically implemented following entry in the commercial register as part of an ordinary capital decrease in accordance with Sections 222 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). By reducing the Company’s share capital from EUR 232,783,150.00 by EUR 209,504,835.00 to EUR 23,278,315.00, the number of no-par value registered shares is being reduced from 232,783,150 to 23,278,315 shares. In accordance with Section 272 (2) No. 4 of the German Commercial Code (HGB), the reduction amount will be fully allocated to the capital reserve. The capital decrease is expressly not being used to cover losses.

The reverse stock split is expected to become effective on 16 December 2025. At that time, the consolidated shares are anticipated to be booked into shareholders’ securities accounts under the new ISIN DE000A41YCM0. Shareholders will be notified by their respective custodial banks regarding the account conversion process and the treatment of fractional positions.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.

Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG
Michael Milonas
Co-Founder and Deputy CEO
ir@naga.com


11.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Suhrenkamp 59
22335 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2243410

 
End of News EQS News Service

2243410  11.12.2025 CET/CEST

