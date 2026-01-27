The Naga Group Aktie

27.01.2026 15:00:03

EQS-News: The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary FY2025 Results on 12 February 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Miscellaneous
The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary FY2025 Results on 12 February 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day

27.01.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary FY2025 Results on 12 February 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day

Hamburg, 27 January 2026 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the all-in-one financial super app NAGA, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 12 February 2026, 15.00 CET, following the publication of its preliminary FY2025 results on the same day.

Earnings Call:

CEO Octavian Patrascu and CFO Jeremy Schlachter will comment on the preliminary FY2025 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at: The NAGA Group – Earnings Call Preliminary FY2025 Results.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.

Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG
Jeremy Schlachter
CFO
ir@naga.com


27.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Suhrenkamp 59
22335 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A41YCM0
WKN: A41YCM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2265944

 
End of News EQS News Service

2265944  27.01.2026 CET/CEST

