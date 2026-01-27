EQS-News: The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary FY2025 Results on 12 February 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Miscellaneous

The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary FY2025 Results on 12 February 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day



Hamburg, 27 January 2026 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the all-in-one financial super app NAGA, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 12 February 2026, 15.00 CET, following the publication of its preliminary FY2025 results on the same day.



Earnings Call:

CEO Octavian Patrascu and CFO Jeremy Schlachter will comment on the preliminary FY2025 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at: The NAGA Group – Earnings Call Preliminary FY2025 Results.



About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Jeremy Schlachter

CFO

ir@naga.com