EQS-News: The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary H1 2026 Results on 5 August 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Conference/Preliminary Results

The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary H1 2026 Results on 5 August 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day



24.07.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary H1 2026 Results on 5 August 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day



Hamburg, 24 July 2026 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A41YCM0), the multi-asset fintech group behind the NAGA SuperApp “Naga One”, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call on 5 August 2026, 15.00 CEST, following the publication of its preliminary H1 2026 results on the same day.



Earnings Call:

CEO Octavian Patrascu will comment on the preliminary H1 2026 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:

The NAGA Group – Earnings Call Preliminary H1 2026 Results.



About NAGA

NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features, including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Octavian Patrascu

CEO

ir@naga.com