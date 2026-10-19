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WKN DE: A41YCM / ISIN: DE000A41YCM0

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19.10.2026 11:00:03

EQS-News: The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary Q3 2026 Results on 22 October 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Conference/Quarter Results
The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary Q3 2026 Results on 22 October 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day

19.10.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary Q3 2026 Results on 22 October 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day

Hamburg, 19 October 2026 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A41YCM0), the multi-asset fintech group behind the NAGA SuperApp “Naga One”, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call on 22 October 2026, 15.00 CEST, following the publication of its preliminary Q3 2026 results on the same day.

Earnings Call:

CEO Octavian Patrascu will comment on the preliminary Q3 2026 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
The NAGA Group – Earnings Call Preliminary Q3 2026 Results.

About NAGA

NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features, including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.

Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG
Octavian Patrascu
CEO
ir@naga.com


19.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Suhrenkamp 59
22335 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A41YCM0
WKN: A41YCM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900H6SZC36ZDAUU68
EQS News ID: 2417388

 
End of News EQS News Service

2417388  19.10.2026 CET/CEST

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