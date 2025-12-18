The Naga Group Aktie

The Naga Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41YCM / ISIN: DE000A41YCM0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.12.2025 16:30:23

EQS-News: The NAGA Group: Research Updates from Warburg and SMC with Updated Price Targets Following Earnings Forecast Revision and Reverse Stock Split

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update
The NAGA Group: Research Updates from Warburg and SMC with Updated Price Targets Following Earnings Forecast Revision and Reverse Stock Split

18.12.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The NAGA Group: Research Updates from Warburg and SMC with Updated Price Targets of Up to EUR 11.30 Following Earnings Forecast Revision and Reverse Stock Split
 

  SMC Warburg
Recommendation SPECULATIVE BUY
(BUY)		 BUY
(unchanged)
Price target (in EUR) 11.30
(14.00)		 11.19
(12.00)
Upside potential (closing price EUR 3.17) 257% 253%


Hamburg, 18 December 2025 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A41YCM0) maintains “BUY” ratings with price targets of up to EUR 11.30 in the latest research updates from SMC and Warburg. Based on the Xetra closing price of EUR 3.17 on 17 December 2025, the share is attributed an upside potential of up to around 257%.

The updated valuations reflect the guidance revision announced on 5 December 2025, as well as the Company’s current share structure following the 1-for-10 reverse stock split announced on 11 December 2025. In their reports, the analysts particularly highlight the adjustment of price targets in response to the persistently low market volatility and the resulting lower trading activity in the CFD business. At the same time, they continue to see a solid foundation for a return to a dynamic growth trajectory from 2026 onward, supported by an expanding user base, increased marketing activities, and the continued development of the NAGA One platform.

Click here to access the research updates.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.

Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG
Michael Milonas
Co-Founder and Deputy CEO
ir@naga.com


18.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Suhrenkamp 59
22335 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A41YCM0
WKN: A41YCM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2248622

 
End of News EQS News Service

2248622  18.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Naga Group AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Naga Group AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Naga Group AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 2,41 -22,76% The Naga Group AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:30 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX freundlich -- US-Börsen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag seitwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden leichte Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notiert teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen