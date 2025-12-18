The Naga Group Aktie
EQS-News: The NAGA Group: Research Updates from Warburg and SMC with Updated Price Targets Following Earnings Forecast Revision and Reverse Stock Split
|
EQS-News: The Naga Group AG
/ Key word(s): Research Update
The NAGA Group: Research Updates from Warburg and SMC with Updated Price Targets of Up to EUR 11.30 Following Earnings Forecast Revision and Reverse Stock Split
The updated valuations reflect the guidance revision announced on 5 December 2025, as well as the Company’s current share structure following the 1-for-10 reverse stock split announced on 11 December 2025. In their reports, the analysts particularly highlight the adjustment of price targets in response to the persistently low market volatility and the resulting lower trading activity in the CFD business. At the same time, they continue to see a solid foundation for a return to a dynamic growth trajectory from 2026 onward, supported by an expanding user base, increased marketing activities, and the continued development of the NAGA One platform.
Click here to access the research updates.
NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag seitwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden leichte Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notiert teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.