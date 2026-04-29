EQS-News: The NAGA Group: SMC Research confirms “Speculative Buy” rating and price target of EUR 9.50

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update

The NAGA Group: SMC Research confirms “Speculative Buy” rating and price target of EUR 9.50



29.04.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

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The NAGA Group: SMC Research confirms “Speculative Buy” rating and price target of EUR 9.50



SMC Recommendation Speculative Buy

(unchanged) Price target (in EUR) 9.50

(unchanged) Upside potential (closing price EUR 4.18) 127%



Hamburg, 29 April 2026 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A41YCM0) maintains a “Speculative Buy” rating in the latest research update published by SMC Research. The price target remains unchanged at EUR 9.50. Based on a Xetra closing price of EUR 4.18 on 28 April 2026, the share is attributed an upside potential of 127%.

The analysts particularly highlight the progress in profitability and the increasing operational efficiency. Key drivers include integration-related measures, an optimized cost structure, and the growing use of artificial intelligence. In addition, ongoing product initiatives and the expansion of partnerships are seen as important drivers for the Company’s future development.

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About NAGA

NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Jeremy Schlachter

CFO

ir@naga.com