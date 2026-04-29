The Naga Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41YCM / ISIN: DE000A41YCM0
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29.04.2026 12:00:03
EQS-News: The NAGA Group: SMC Research confirms “Speculative Buy” rating and price target of EUR 9.50
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EQS-News: The Naga Group AG
/ Key word(s): Research Update
The NAGA Group: SMC Research confirms “Speculative Buy” rating and price target of EUR 9.50
The analysts particularly highlight the progress in profitability and the increasing operational efficiency. Key drivers include integration-related measures, an optimized cost structure, and the growing use of artificial intelligence. In addition, ongoing product initiatives and the expansion of partnerships are seen as important drivers for the Company’s future development.
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NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.
The NAGA Group AG
29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The NAGA Group AG
|Suhrenkamp 59
|22335 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@naga.com
|Internet:
|www.naga.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YCM0
|WKN:
|A41YCM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2317808
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317808 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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