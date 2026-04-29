The Naga Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A41YCM / ISIN: DE000A41YCM0

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29.04.2026 12:00:03

EQS-News: The NAGA Group: SMC Research confirms “Speculative Buy” rating and price target of EUR 9.50

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update
The NAGA Group: SMC Research confirms “Speculative Buy” rating and price target of EUR 9.50

29.04.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The NAGA Group: SMC Research confirms “Speculative Buy” rating and price target of EUR 9.50
 

  SMC
Recommendation Speculative Buy
(unchanged)
Price target (in EUR) 9.50
(unchanged)
Upside potential (closing price EUR 4.18) 127%


Hamburg, 29 April 2026 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A41YCM0) maintains a “Speculative Buy” rating in the latest research update published by SMC Research. The price target remains unchanged at EUR 9.50. Based on a Xetra closing price of EUR 4.18 on 28 April 2026, the share is attributed an upside potential of 127%.

The analysts particularly highlight the progress in profitability and the increasing operational efficiency. Key drivers include integration-related measures, an optimized cost structure, and the growing use of artificial intelligence. In addition, ongoing product initiatives and the expansion of partnerships are seen as important drivers for the Company’s future development.

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About NAGA

NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.

Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG
Jeremy Schlachter
CFO
ir@naga.com


29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Suhrenkamp 59
22335 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A41YCM0
WKN: A41YCM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2317808

 
End of News EQS News Service

2317808  29.04.2026 CET/CEST

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