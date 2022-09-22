EQS-News: The new 5G outdoor smartphone in a made-to-measure suit: Gigaset GX6 Made in Germany with outstanding features

EQS-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

The new 5G outdoor smartphone in a made-to-measure suit: Gigaset GX6 Made in Germany with outstanding features (news with additional features)



22.09.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Press release

Munich, September 22nd, 2022

The 5G outdoor smartphone in a made-to-measure suit

Gigaset GX6 Made in Germany with outstanding features

An elegant and rugged design, ultra-fast 5G, a powerful replaceable battery, fast wireless charging, a 120-Hz display, WiFi 6, a dual-camera system with optical image stabilization (OIS), yet dust-proof, water-proof and ruggedized to a military standard Gigaset is redefining the outdoor smartphone with its GX6. Following the great success of the GX290, the device sets new standards with top hardware and clever features. The Gigaset GX6 goes on sale on September 29 at the RRP of 579.

As with all our smartphones, we offer top value for money with the GX6, says Daniel Stojanovic, Head of Product Marketing. The device is aimed at private users who lead an active lifestyle and have a challenging daily routine or pursue very demanding hobbies. However, it also meets the needs of professional users who work a lot in the field and in harsh environments.

Stojanovic knows from experience that sustainability is increasingly important for people. Gigaset addresses that with the 5,000 mAh replaceable battery, security updates for up to five years from market launch, and the prospect of the next two Android updates up to version 14. Production of the GX6 at Gigasets parent factory in Bocholt, North Rhine-Westphalia, strengthens the regional economy, safeguards jobs, ensures short transport and delivery routes, and means the GX6 is the only outdoor smartphone Made in Germany.

In developing the Gigaset GX6, we wanted to meet the very highest standards in the private and professional arena, says Jörg Wissing, Senior Product & Business Development Manager. High-quality components in an elegant, but extremely robust device, made in Germany, yet at a fair market price. At the same time, we naturally wanted to integrate features that had made our first outdoor smartphone, the GX290, so successful such as wireless charging or the triple slot for two SIM cards and one memory card.

Reliable and fast

The Gigaset GX6 supports super-fast charging at up to 30 watts via cable with a compatible charger and can recharge up to 90 percent of the battery in around 60 minutes. Wireless charging at up to 15 watts in accordance with the Qi standard is also supported. Gigasets BatteryLife+ technology in the GX6 extends the batterys life by up to 50 percent by means of a default setting for the charge threshold. If additional power is needed on the road, it is supplied by a replaceable battery that can be purchased separately and swapped by users themselves.

The ruggedness of the Gigaset GX6 has been tested in accordance with the MIL-STD-810H and IP68 standards the device thus survives drops, strong vibrations, temperature fluctuations, wet and dust. The casing can be cleaned with water, soap, alcohol or disinfectant.

Good hardware, good ideas

In addition to indispensable features like USB 3.0, WiFi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2, Gigaset shows attention to detail in the GX6s features: The fingerprint sensor is located on the side of the casing in the on/off button, the programmable physical function key makes it easier access to certain functions or apps and the classic 3.5 mm jack is also back on board. The FHD+ punch-hole display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz measures 6.6 inches, is protected by Corning® Gorilla® glass and achieves a brightness of 550 nits so that everything can be seen clearly even in bright sunlight. The 2.4 GHz MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G octa-core processor delivers enough computing power.

For the first time in a Gigaset device, the 50-MP PDAF wide-angle camera has optical image stabilization (OIS). The 1/1.55 sensor with a pixel density of 1,008 m ensures brilliant images in poor lighting conditions.

Availability and prices

The Gigaset GX6 goes on sale on September 29, 2022 in the Gigaset Online-Shop, first in the color titanium grey and later on also in titanium black. The new Gigaset Smartphone will be available at stores from October. The RRP is 579. Apart from the user manual, it comes with a USB-C charging and data cable and a wrist strap that can be threaded into the eyelet of the GX6.

The Gigaset GX6 Procut Trailer can be seen here.

Gigaset is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europes market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in 54 countries.

