Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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26.05.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: The Nordex Group gains new 110MW order from Eksim Enerji in Türkiye
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 26 May 2026. The Nordex Group has secured a new order in Türkiye from Eksim Enerji A.S., comprising the supply and installation of 16 N175/6.X wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 110MW. The turbines for the Balikesir-3 wind farm will be installed on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 119 meters and delivered in the Cold Climate Version.
In addition to the turbine supply and installation, the contract includes a 10-year Premium Service Agreement, ensuring long-term availability and performance of the wind turbines.
The wind farm will be built in the Sindirgi district of the Balikesir province. The site is characterized by good wind conditions and elevations ranging from 800 to 950 meters above sea level.
Eksim Enerji A.S. is a long-standing customer of the Nordex Group, with a partnership dating back to 2010. The company’s wind energy portfolio comprises a total installed capacity of 832,8MW.
Ender Ozatay, Vice President Region Türkiye and Mid East of the Nordex Group, says: “This new order from Eksim Enerji once again underlines the strength of our long-standing partnership, which has been built on trust and successful collaboration for more than 15 years. With the N175/6.X turbine, we are delivering a solution that is ideally suited for the wind conditions of the Sindirgi site and ensures high energy yields over the long term. We are proud to continue supporting our customers with proven technology, local expertise and comprehensive long-term service solutions that contribute to the country’s renewable energy targets.”
Türkiye is a key market for the Nordex Group, where the company has been the market leader since 2017 with a market share of around 32 percent. All turbines supplied for the Balikesir-3 wind farm are fully compatible with local content requirements in accordance with the YEKA-2025 specification, supporting domestic manufacturing and value creation in Türkiye.
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
26.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2332310
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2332310 26.05.2026 CET/CEST
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07:30
|EQS-News: The Nordex Group gains new 110MW order from Eksim Enerji in Türkiye (EQS Group)
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07:30
|EQS-News: Die Nordex Group erhält neuen Auftrag über 110 MW von Eksim Enerji in der Türkei (EQS Group)
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