EQS-News: The Nordex Group receives new orders totalling more than 197 MW from ENOVA and BMR in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

The Nordex Group receives new orders totalling more than 197 MW from ENOVA and BMR in Germany



02.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Hamburg, 2 July 2026. End of June, the Nordex Group received new orders from the wind energy companies ENOVA and BMR energy solutions for the supply and installation of a total of 30 wind turbines with a combined capacity of more than 197 MW in Germany. The projects are located in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia. All contracts include long-term Premium Service agreements with a term of 20 years.

In Boldecker Land in Lower Saxony, ENOVA is implementing a 68 MW repowering project with ten Nordex N163/6.X turbines. Installation is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2027, with commissioning planned for early 2028.

For another wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein, the Nordex Group will also supply ENOVA with six N149/5.X turbines with a total capacity of 34.2 MW. Construction is scheduled to start in early 2028, with commissioning planned for mid-2028.

Two projects in North Rhine-Westphalia with 14 wind turbines – Nettetal and Breberen – were originally developed by BMR energy solutions. For the Nettetal project, which was sold by BMR to ENOVA, Nordex will supply five N163/6.X turbines. Construction is scheduled to begin in October 2027, with commissioning planned for early 2028.

In the Breberen project, ENOVA and BMR energy solutions are also working together in partnership and combining their expertise. In this repowering project, existing wind turbines will be replaced by nine modern, more powerful N163/6.X turbines in order to increase electricity production and use the site more efficiently. Installation work will also begin in October 2027, with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

“We have built a long-standing and trusting relationship with BMR, which we have successfully developed further through numerous projects. We are therefore all the more pleased to now also implement more joint projects with ENOVA again and to further expand our business relationship. The fact that both partners are relying on our technology and service expertise for these projects is a strong sign of confidence for us,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe of the Nordex Group.

“These projects mark the next milestone in the development of our wind farm portfolio. Together with Nordex and BMR energy solutions, we are bringing demanding projects into implementation in a cooperative, efficient and fast manner. The fact that we are driving several projects of this scale forward in parallel underscores ENOVA’s operational strength and scalability in the German wind energy market,” explains Hendrik Böschen, Chief Operations Officer of ENOVA.

About ENOVA

As a developer, investor, service provider and operator, the ENOVA Group is helping shape Germany’s power generation landscape. With determination and a high level of technical and commercial expertise, the family-owned company develops wind farms and invests in existing turbines as well as project rights. Through the refurbishment of spare parts, the replacement of major components and a comprehensive range of services, the company sustainably increases the service life, profitability and performance of wind turbines.

With 1 GW in its own portfolio, ENOVA is one of Germany’s largest onshore wind farm operators and currently supplies around one million households with green electricity. By the end of 2030, the company aims to build up a portfolio of 3 GW and increase its assets under management to EUR 5 billion.

BMR energy solutions

BMR energy solutions, based in Geilenkirchen (North Rhine-Westphalia), has been active for many years as a project developer, particularly in western Germany. The company has extensive experience in the development, realization and implementation of onshore wind farms and has established itself as a reliable partner for municipalities, landowners and technology providers.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com