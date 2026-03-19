EQS-News: The Nordex Group receives orders totaling 54 MW from Prowind in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

The Nordex Group receives orders totaling 54 MW from Prowind in Germany



19.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 19 March 2026. The project developer Prowind from Osnabrück has placed two orders with the Nordex Group in Germany. The orders include a total of eight N175/6.X turbines with a total capacity of 54.4 MW. The contracts also include a Premium Service maintenance agreement for the turbines over a period of 20 years, ensuring consistently high availability and performance throughout their operational lifetime.

The Nordex Group will supply six wind turbines for the Hogenset wind farm and two additional turbines for the Füchtorf project. The Hogenset site is located in Lower Saxony, while the Füchtorf project extends across Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. All turbines will be installed on hybrid towers with a hub height of 179 meters by the end of 2027.

The current orders build on the existing successful collaboration between the two companies: Last year, Prowind had already ordered seven N175/6.X turbines for two projects in Lower Saxony from the Nordex Group.

"With these projects, we are once again relying on state-of-the-art technology and sustainable profitability. At Prowind, we plan, develop, and operate wind farms with the consistent goal of maximizing energy yields and creating long-term value for investors and regional energy supply," explains Johannes Busmann, Managing Director of Prowind.

Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group, says: "The renewed orders from Prowind are a testament to the trust placed in us and the excellent current collaboration. They also clearly highlight how strongly the German market is developing towards high-performance turbines with tall hub heights. With the N175/6.X, we are addressing exactly these requirements: high energy yields even at complex sites, efficient land use, and very good profitability over the entire lifecycle. The fact that a growing share of our new orders in Germany is for this platform confirms the relevance of our technology approach and our close cooperation with experienced project developers like Prowind."

About Prowind

Prowind GmbH is an owner-managed company from Osnabrück that has been implementing innovative projects in the field of renewable energy since 2000, with a focus on wind power. With an emphasis on regionality, sustainability, and partnership, Prowind develops forward-looking energy solutions together with municipalities, farmers, and citizens. The company stands for a decentralized, responsible energy transition, relying on transparency, fairness, and technical quality.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com