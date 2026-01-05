EQS-News: The Nordex Group receives orders totalling 508 MW in Canada, including a first order for the N175/6.X turbines

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

The Nordex Group receives orders totalling 508 MW in Canada, including a first order for the N175/6.X turbines



05.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 5 January 2026. End of 2025, the Nordex Group secured repeat orders in Canada for the supply and installation of a total of 73 turbines. The two orders comprise N163 turbines and for the first time N175/6.X turbines marking the market entry of the N175 in Canada. In total the new orders have a combined capacity of 508 MW, and each contract includes long-term servicing agreements for the turbines.

The Nordex Group will deliver the turbines for the wind projects in 2027 and 2028. The cold climate turbines will be equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System for rotor blades, ensuring high availability and minimizing ice-related downtimes during the harsh Canadian winters.

“We are thankful for the continued trust of our customers. The orders further strengthen Nordex Group’s market position in Canada,” says Manav Sharma, CEO North America of the Nordex Group. “Our proven anti-icing technology continues to be a key factor for success in cold climate regions, and now with addition of the N175 to our offered products in Canada, we can help our customers maximize energy production year-round and help further reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy.”

The names of the customers and the wind farms are not disclosed.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com