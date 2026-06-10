Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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10.06.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: The Nordex Group secures 100 MW order in Eastern Europe
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 10 June 2026. The Nordex Group has won a new 100 MW order in Eastern Europe. The contract includes the supply and commission of 17 wind turbines.
The order comprises N163/5.X turbines and includes a multi-year service and maintenance agreement to support reliable turbine performance over the long term. Full start of operation of the turbines is scheduled for 2028.
The name of the customer and the wind farm are not disclosed.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
10.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2342426
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2342426 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
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