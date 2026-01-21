SGT German Private Equity Aktie

SGT German Private Equity für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1MMEV / ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.01.2026 14:00:04

EQS-News: The Payments Group Holding – New research sees significant share price upside – price target at four times the current share price

EQS-News: The Payments Group Holding GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update/Issue of Debt
The Payments Group Holding – New research sees significant share price upside – price target at four times the current share price

21.01.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+++ Press release +++

The Payments Group Holding –
New research sees significant share price upside – price target at four times the current share price
 

  • mwb Research: “Speculative BUY” – price target 1.24 euro
  • CEO explains strategic repositioning in Börsenradio interview
  • Subscription period for the 10 % convertible bond runs until 27 January 2026
     

Frankfurt/Main, 21 January 2026 – mwb Research rates the shares of The Payments Group Holding (PGH), a holding company founded in 2012 and renamed in August 2024 with its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, as “Speculative BUY” with a price target of 1.24 euro. This implies upside potential of more than 300 % compared to the current share price.

In an interview with Börsenradio on 16 January 2026, CEO and founder Christoph Gerlinger explained the strategic repositioning of PGH.

PGH is currently offering its shareholders, until 27 January 2026, the subscription of a convertible bond bearing an interest coupon of 10 % with a term of three years at an issue price of 100 %, at a ratio of 500 shares to a nominal value of 100 euro (key information document). The bond will be held in collective custody and listed on the open market. PGH intends to fully repay the bond from the repayment proceeds of its loan receivable against SGT Capital LLC in the amount of 4.0 million euro including accrued interest, which matures on 31 December 2027 and bears interest at 9 % p.a. Any partial bonds not subscribed for will be privately placed with institutional investors after the subscription period.


 

About The Payments Group Holding

The Payments Group Holding (PGH) is a holding company founded in 2012, rebranded in August 2024 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. The Company focuses on existing assets as well as on the new opportunities and fields of activity announced in its press releases on 13 December 2025 and 16 January 2026 including the operation of an AI-focused company builder called Softmax AI GmbH together with AI experts, in which it holds a 25 % stake, and the spin-offs resulting from this. In addition, PGH holds from its history as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand a heritage VC-portfolio of minority stakes in partly promising German startups via its wholly owned subsidiary German Startups Group VC GmbH.
 

More information: www.tpgholding.com.

 

 

Investor Relations Contact
Rosenberg Strategic Communications
Alexander Schmidt
a.schmidt@rosenbergsc.com

 

 


21.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The Payments Group Holding GmbH & Co. KGaA
Humboldtstraße 60B
60318 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34868224
Fax: +49 69 34868221
E-mail: ir@tpgholding.com
Internet: https://tpgholding.com/
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4
WKN: A1MMEV
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2263748

 
End of News EQS News Service

2263748  21.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

mehr Nachrichten