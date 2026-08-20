EQS-News: The Platform Group continues profitable growth in H1 2026 - organic growth strengthens profitability and cash flow

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

The Platform Group continues profitable growth in H1 2026 - organic growth strengthens profitability and cash flow



20.08.2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST

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The Platform Group continues profitable growth in H1 2026 - organic growth strengthens profitability and cash flow

GMV increases by 20.9% to EUR 788.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 652.1 million)

Net revenue grows by 22.7% to EUR 421.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 343.0 million)

Adjusted EBITDA increases by 22.5% to EUR 40.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 33.3 million)

Reported EBITDA rises to EUR 45.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 43.7 million)

Net income reaches EUR 33.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 33.3 million); earnings per share amount to EUR 1.34 (H1 2025: EUR 1.55)

Operating cash flow increases by 16.3% to EUR 26.8 million

17,683 partners and 8.4 million active customers provide a strong foundation for further growth

Guidance for the 2026 financial year confirmed: GMV of EUR 1.7 billion, net revenue of EUR 1.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 70 million and EUR 80 million

Düsseldorf, 20 August 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”) a leading software company for platform solutions, maintained its profitable growth momentum in the first half of 2026 and further improved its operating performance. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 20.9% to EUR 788.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 652.1 million), while net revenue grew by 22.7% to EUR 421.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 343.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 40.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 33.3 million), marking the highest operating half-year result in TPG’s history. Reported EBITDA rose to EUR 45.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 43.7 million), while net income amounted to EUR 33.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 33.3 million).

The improvement in operating performance was also reflected in cash flow. Operating cash flow increased by 16.3% to EUR 26.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 23.0 million). Cash flow from financing activities amounted to EUR -11 million (H1 2025: EUR 0.6 million), primarily reflecting the reduction in financial debt. The increase in net income to EUR 33.5 million was mainly driven by the improved operating performance of the existing platforms as well as the impact of the cost reduction and efficiency program. In contrast to the prior-year period, special effects related to purchase price allocations were of minor significance, reflecting the lower number of M&A transactions completed during the period.

Growth in the first half of 2026 was predominantly organic. TPG thus achieved its stated objective for the reporting period of focusing more strongly on the operational development of its existing business. Organic growth was supported by targeted growth initiatives as well as the ongoing implementation of efficiency measures.

The number of active customers (LTM) increased to 8.4 million (H1 2025: 6.2 million), while the number of orders rose to 6.2 million (H1 2025: 5.3 million). The average order value increased to EUR 129 (H1 2025: EUR 124). These developments underline the attractiveness of TPG’s platforms and the scalability of its business model.

During the reporting period, TPG successfully completed two add-on acquisitions, selectively strengthening its portfolio in the Consumer Goods and Optics & Hearing segments. The acquisition of AEP GmbH, announced at the beginning of the year, remains in progress, with both parties proceeding as planned with the fulfilment of the contractual closing conditions. Following the reporting date, TPG also announced a further add-on acquisition through the acquisition of the assets of Cocoli GmbH. The transaction will strengthen TPG’s position in the Freight Goods segment and provide access to adjacent customer segments for its existing furniture platforms. Four of TPG’s five segments developed positively during the reporting period, while the Freight Goods segment reported a decline in revenue and earnings. Measures to improve the segment’s performance have already been initiated.

Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group: “2026 is the year of operational scaling for us. We are growing primarily organically, increasing our profitability and generating strong cash flows. This allows us to reduce debt while at the same time creating additional financial flexibility for future investments. We also intend to divest one or two companies from our portfolio and will exit businesses that are not profitable. Acquisitions remain an integral part of our strategy and continue to be subject to our disciplined approach to capital allocation.”



Financial figures in EUR million H1 2026 H1 2025 ? Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 788.6 652.1 20.9% Net Sales 421.0 343.0 22.7% Other Revenues 8.8 13.0 -32.3% Gross Margin 34.1% 36.5% -2.4% Marketing Cost Ratio 5.8% 6.0% -3.3% Distribution Cost Ratio 7.2% 7.8% -7.7% HR Cost Ratio 4.5% 5.0% -10.0% EBITDA reported 45.4 43.7 3.9% EBITDA adjusted 40.8 33.3 22.5% Net profit 33.5 33.3 0.5% Earnings per share (EUR) 1.34 1.55 -13.5%

Non-financial figures H1 2026 H1 2025 ? Number of Orders (million) 6.2 5.3 17.0% Average Order Value (in EUR) 129 124 4.0% Active Customers (LTM, million) 8.4 6.2 35.5% Number of Employees (as of balance sheet date) 1,541 1,287 19.7% Number of Partners (as of balance sheet date) 17,683 15,781 12.1%

Consolidated Segment Reporting Segment Consumer Goods in EUR million H1 2026 H1 2025 ? Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 570.6 456.0 25.1% Net Sales 281.1 217.2 29.4% EBITDA reported 32.0 30.2 6.0% EBITDA adjusted 29.0 23.4 23.8% Number of Employees (as of balance sheet date) 859 804 6.8% Segment Freight Goods in EUR million H1 2026 H1 2025 ? Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 72.7 74.9 -3.1% Net Sales 51.6 54.3 -5.0% EBITDA reported 3.1 4.7 -34.0% EBITDA adjusted 4.0 4.9 -19.2% Number of Employees (as of balance sheet date) 172 158 8.9% Segment Industrial Goods in EUR million H1 2026 H1 2025 ? Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 77.0 73.2 5.1% Net Sales 40.6 38.4 5.6% EBITDA reported 2.2 1.7 29.2% EBITDA adjusted 2.4 1.7 41.3% Number of Employees (as of balance sheet date) 168 179 -6.1% Segment Pharma & Retail Goods in EUR million H1 2026 H1 2025 ? Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 56.9 47.9 18.9% Net Sales 38.2 33.0 15.6% EBITDA reported 4.0 7.1 -43.9% EBITDA adjusted 3.3 3.2 3.2% Number of Employees (as of balance sheet date) 163 146 11.6% Segment Optics & Hearing in EUR million H1 2026 H1 2025 ? Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 11.4 - - Net Sales 9.5 - - EBITDA reported 4.1 - - EBITDA adjusted 2.2 - - Number of Employees (as of balance sheet date) 179 - -

Cash flow, capital allocation and leverage

TPG continued to generate strong operating cash flow in the first half of 2026. Cash flow from operating activities increased by 16.3% to EUR 26.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 23.0 million), reflecting the improvement in operating performance and the continued focus on profitability.

The cash generated from operations provides a solid foundation for the Group’s growth strategy. Capital allocation priorities include investments in organic growth, the further development of TPG’s platforms and software solutions, as well as selective, value-accretive acquisitions. TPG continues to pursue a balanced approach to organic growth and acquisitions.

Based on current planning, the leverage ratio (net financial debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA, excluding lease liabilities) is expected to be reduced to well below 2.0x in the second half of 2026. The repayment of financial liabilities is expected to be a key contributor to this reduction.

2026 guidance confirmed

Given the strong operating performance, the Management Board confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year. TPG continues to expect gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.7 billion, net revenue of EUR 1.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 70 million and EUR 80 million.

The guidance is based on the continued positive development of the operating business, the consistent implementation of the efficiency program and the resulting improvements in profitability and operating cash flow. With the leverage ratio expected to decline to well below 2.0x adjusted EBITDA, TPG expects to further strengthen its financial flexibility and create additional capacity to execute its growth strategy and pursue selective acquisitions.

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 17,600 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

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