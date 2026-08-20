The Platform Group Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZW8 / ISIN: DE000A40ZW88
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20.08.2026 08:15:04
EQS-News: The Platform Group continues profitable growth in H1 2026 - organic growth strengthens profitability and cash flow
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EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
The Platform Group continues profitable growth in H1 2026 - organic growth strengthens profitability and cash flow
Düsseldorf, 20 August 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”) a leading software company for platform solutions, maintained its profitable growth momentum in the first half of 2026 and further improved its operating performance. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 20.9% to EUR 788.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 652.1 million), while net revenue grew by 22.7% to EUR 421.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 343.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 40.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 33.3 million), marking the highest operating half-year result in TPG’s history. Reported EBITDA rose to EUR 45.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 43.7 million), while net income amounted to EUR 33.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 33.3 million).
The improvement in operating performance was also reflected in cash flow. Operating cash flow increased by 16.3% to EUR 26.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 23.0 million). Cash flow from financing activities amounted to EUR -11 million (H1 2025: EUR 0.6 million), primarily reflecting the reduction in financial debt. The increase in net income to EUR 33.5 million was mainly driven by the improved operating performance of the existing platforms as well as the impact of the cost reduction and efficiency program. In contrast to the prior-year period, special effects related to purchase price allocations were of minor significance, reflecting the lower number of M&A transactions completed during the period.
Growth in the first half of 2026 was predominantly organic. TPG thus achieved its stated objective for the reporting period of focusing more strongly on the operational development of its existing business. Organic growth was supported by targeted growth initiatives as well as the ongoing implementation of efficiency measures.
The number of active customers (LTM) increased to 8.4 million (H1 2025: 6.2 million), while the number of orders rose to 6.2 million (H1 2025: 5.3 million). The average order value increased to EUR 129 (H1 2025: EUR 124). These developments underline the attractiveness of TPG’s platforms and the scalability of its business model.
During the reporting period, TPG successfully completed two add-on acquisitions, selectively strengthening its portfolio in the Consumer Goods and Optics & Hearing segments. The acquisition of AEP GmbH, announced at the beginning of the year, remains in progress, with both parties proceeding as planned with the fulfilment of the contractual closing conditions. Following the reporting date, TPG also announced a further add-on acquisition through the acquisition of the assets of Cocoli GmbH. The transaction will strengthen TPG’s position in the Freight Goods segment and provide access to adjacent customer segments for its existing furniture platforms. Four of TPG’s five segments developed positively during the reporting period, while the Freight Goods segment reported a decline in revenue and earnings. Measures to improve the segment’s performance have already been initiated.
Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group: “2026 is the year of operational scaling for us. We are growing primarily organically, increasing our profitability and generating strong cash flows. This allows us to reduce debt while at the same time creating additional financial flexibility for future investments. We also intend to divest one or two companies from our portfolio and will exit businesses that are not profitable. Acquisitions remain an integral part of our strategy and continue to be subject to our disciplined approach to capital allocation.”
Cash flow, capital allocation and leverage
The cash generated from operations provides a solid foundation for the Group’s growth strategy. Capital allocation priorities include investments in organic growth, the further development of TPG’s platforms and software solutions, as well as selective, value-accretive acquisitions. TPG continues to pursue a balanced approach to organic growth and acquisitions.
Based on current planning, the leverage ratio (net financial debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA, excluding lease liabilities) is expected to be reduced to well below 2.0x in the second half of 2026. The repayment of financial liabilities is expected to be a key contributor to this reduction.
2026 guidance confirmed
The guidance is based on the continued positive development of the operating business, the consistent implementation of the efficiency program and the resulting improvements in profitability and operating cash flow. With the leverage ratio expected to decline to well below 2.0x adjusted EBITDA, TPG expects to further strengthen its financial flexibility and create additional capacity to execute its growth strategy and pursue selective acquisitions.
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
Contact:
20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZW88
|WKN:
|A40ZW8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|LEI Code:
|391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61
|EQS News ID:
|2386010
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2386010 20.08.2026 CET/CEST
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