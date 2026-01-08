|
08.01.2026 08:06:33
EQS-News: The Platform Group converts to registered shares
EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
The Platform Group converts to registered shares
- New ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8
Düsseldorf, January 8, 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a Europe-wide operating software company, is converting its share capital from bearer shares to registered shares. The conversion was already announced in the notice dated December 15, 2025, in connection with the change of legal form.
As part of the conversion, the Company is introducing an electronic share register. This measure enhances transparency of the shareholder structure, modernizes capital market processes, and supports a direct and efficient dialogue with shareholders. The conversion will be carried out at a ratio of 1:1 and implemented automatically via the custodian banks. No action is required by shareholders.
As of Thursday, January 8, 2026, the Company’s shares will be traded on the stock exchange as registered shares. The last trading day of the former bearer shares was Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The technical booking of the registered shares in shareholders’ custody accounts will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026.
With effect from January 8, 2026, the new ISIN DE000A40ZW88 and the new WKN A40ZW8 will apply.
By introducing registered shares, The Platform Group establishes a stable, modern, and future-oriented foundation for transparent capital market communication and a long-term oriented shareholder structure.
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
08.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2256600 08.01.2026 CET/CEST
