EQS-News: The Platform Group converts to registered shares

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Platform Group converts to registered shares



08.01.2026 / 08:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group converts to registered shares

- New ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8

- More direct and efficient communication with shareholders

- First trading day as registered shares: Thursday, January 8, 2026

- Conversion carried out automatically, no action required by shareholders

Düsseldorf, January 8, 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a Europe-wide operating software company, is converting its share capital from bearer shares to registered shares. The conversion was already announced in the notice dated December 15, 2025, in connection with the change of legal form.

As part of the conversion, the Company is introducing an electronic share register. This measure enhances transparency of the shareholder structure, modernizes capital market processes, and supports a direct and efficient dialogue with shareholders. The conversion will be carried out at a ratio of 1:1 and implemented automatically via the custodian banks. No action is required by shareholders.

As of Thursday, January 8, 2026, the Company’s shares will be traded on the stock exchange as registered shares. The last trading day of the former bearer shares was Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The technical booking of the registered shares in shareholders’ custody accounts will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026.

With effect from January 8, 2026, the new ISIN DE000A40ZW88 and the new WKN A40ZW8 will apply.

By introducing registered shares, The Platform Group establishes a stable, modern, and future-oriented foundation for transparent capital market communication and a long-term oriented shareholder structure.

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 16,000 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com