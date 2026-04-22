EQS-News: The Platform Group delivers strong revenue and earnings growth in 2025 and fully confirms 2026 guidance

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report

The Platform Group delivers strong revenue and earnings growth in 2025 and fully confirms 2026 guidance



22.04.2026 / 07:56 CET/CEST

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The Platform Group delivers strong revenue and earnings growth in 2025 and fully confirms 2026 guidance

GMV increases by 44% to EUR 1,303 million (2024: EUR 903 million)

Revenue grows by 39% to EUR 728 million (2024: EUR 525 million)

Adjusted EBITDA rises by 65% to EUR 55.0 million (2024: EUR 33.3 million)

Number of partners increases to 16,610

Guidance for the 2026 financial year fully confirmed

Düsseldorf, 22 April 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG"), a leading software company for platform solutions, today announces the final audited results for the financial year 2025. Against the backdrop of continued positive business development, strong organic growth and disciplined acquisitions, TPG closed the financial year 2025 with significant increases in gross merchandise volume (GMV), revenue and operating earnings (EBITDA), thereby fully achieving the guidance raised during the year.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased to EUR 1,303 million (previous year: EUR 903 million). Net revenue rose significantly to EUR 728.1 million (previous year: EUR 524.6 million). As a result of the positive earnings development and the full impact of the implemented cost and efficiency program, adjusted EBITDA increased disproportionately to EUR 55.0 million (previous year: EUR 33.3 million). Reported EBITDA rose to EUR 71.2 million (previous year: EUR 55.6 million). Group net income increased accordingly to EUR 46.5 million, resulting in a significantly higher earnings per share of EUR 2.26 (previous year: EUR 1.60).

Disciplined capital allocation and portfolio expansion

As part of its active portfolio management, TPG made a clear strategic decision in 2025 to prioritize profitability over pure growth. As a result, the Group divested three smaller shareholdings and discontinued its car subscription business.

At the same time, eleven strategic acquisitions were successfully agreed or initiated and the portfolio was expanded to include a fifth segment, “Optics & Hearing”. The number of connected partners increased to 16,610 at year-end (previous year: 13,521), while the number of active customers grew to 7.2 million (previous year: 5.1 million).

Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group: “We fully achieved our targets in 2025. Organic growth across our platforms remained consistently strong, enabling us to successfully decouple from the generally weak market environment in the retail sector. The fact that our adjusted EBITDA grew significantly faster than revenue demonstrates the high scalability of our software solutions. Through our disciplined capital allocation, we have further strengthened our profitability and balance sheet quality.”

Cash flow and leverage

The equity ratio increased significantly to 48.4% as of the balance sheet date (previous year: 41.8%). Despite the high level of acquisition activity, the leverage ratio (defined as adjusted EBITDA in relation to net financial debt excluding lease liabilities) stood at 2.1, remaining within the conservative target corridor of 1.5 to 2.3.

The Platform Group continues to aim for a high level of operating cash flow generation. Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 59.7 million in 2025. Acquired companies are a key driver, as the Group’s acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring profitable businesses and integrating them efficiently.

Confirmation of 2026 guidance

The guidance for the 2026 financial year was originally published in January 2026. The Company targets a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.7 billion, net revenue of EUR 1.0 billion, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of EUR 70 million to EUR 80 million.

The Management Board fully confirms this guidance for the current financial year 2026.



The guidance will be updated once the closing of signed acquisitions are published. In addition the planned acquisition of AEP GmbH has been reflected in a separate pro-forma outlook (pro-forma GMV: EUR 3.2 bn, pro-forma net revenue: EUR 2.0 bn, pro-forma adj. EBITDA: EUR 90 - 100 mn), which will apply upon completion of the transaction, subject to the fulfilment of the relevant closing conditions under the purchase agreement.

Next investor conference call

The next earnings call will take place on May 27, 2026, in connection with the publication of the Q1 2026 results.

Key financial figures (IFRS)

in EUR thousand 2025 % 2024 % 2023 GMV 1,303,281 44.3% 903,230 30.3% 693,438 TOTAL NET REVENUE 728,087 38.8% 524,642 21.4% 432,201 – Consumer Goods 458,281 54.7% 296,231 17.7% 251,703 – Freight Goods 113,005 22.2% 92,494 52.8% 60,527 – Industrial Goods 76,456 7.0% 71,444 17.4% 60,880 – Pharma & Retail Goods 69,722 8.1% 64,473 9.4% 59,090 – Optics & Hearing 10,623 EBITDA 71,222 28.0% 55,625 19.0% 46,752 Adjusted EBITDA 55,002 65.3% 33,267 52.0% 21,893 EBITDA margin 9.78% -0.82 pp 10.60% -0.22 pp 10.82% Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.55% +1.22 pp 6.33% +1.26 pp 5.07% Net income 46,515 42.1% 32,744 23.7% 26,478 Earnings per share (EUR) 2.26 41.3% 1.60 8.1% 1.48 Operating cash flow 59,715 3.0% 57,988 -44.3% 104,094 Investing cash flow -63,437 12.2% -56,528 24.4% -74,785 Financing cash flow -4,534 -134.7% 13,07 150.5% -25,875

The Annual Report for the year 2025 was published today and is available on the Company’s website at: Financial Reports - The Platform Group

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:



The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 16,000 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:



Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com