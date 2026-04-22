The Platform Group Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZW8 / ISIN: DE000A40ZW88
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22.04.2026 07:56:03
EQS-News: The Platform Group delivers strong revenue and earnings growth in 2025 and fully confirms 2026 guidance
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EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
The Platform Group delivers strong revenue and earnings growth in 2025 and fully confirms 2026 guidance
Düsseldorf, 22 April 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG"), a leading software company for platform solutions, today announces the final audited results for the financial year 2025. Against the backdrop of continued positive business development, strong organic growth and disciplined acquisitions, TPG closed the financial year 2025 with significant increases in gross merchandise volume (GMV), revenue and operating earnings (EBITDA), thereby fully achieving the guidance raised during the year.
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased to EUR 1,303 million (previous year: EUR 903 million). Net revenue rose significantly to EUR 728.1 million (previous year: EUR 524.6 million). As a result of the positive earnings development and the full impact of the implemented cost and efficiency program, adjusted EBITDA increased disproportionately to EUR 55.0 million (previous year: EUR 33.3 million). Reported EBITDA rose to EUR 71.2 million (previous year: EUR 55.6 million). Group net income increased accordingly to EUR 46.5 million, resulting in a significantly higher earnings per share of EUR 2.26 (previous year: EUR 1.60).
Disciplined capital allocation and portfolio expansion
At the same time, eleven strategic acquisitions were successfully agreed or initiated and the portfolio was expanded to include a fifth segment, “Optics & Hearing”. The number of connected partners increased to 16,610 at year-end (previous year: 13,521), while the number of active customers grew to 7.2 million (previous year: 5.1 million).
Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group: “We fully achieved our targets in 2025. Organic growth across our platforms remained consistently strong, enabling us to successfully decouple from the generally weak market environment in the retail sector. The fact that our adjusted EBITDA grew significantly faster than revenue demonstrates the high scalability of our software solutions. Through our disciplined capital allocation, we have further strengthened our profitability and balance sheet quality.”
Cash flow and leverage
The Platform Group continues to aim for a high level of operating cash flow generation. Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 59.7 million in 2025. Acquired companies are a key driver, as the Group’s acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring profitable businesses and integrating them efficiently.
Confirmation of 2026 guidance
The Management Board fully confirms this guidance for the current financial year 2026.
Next investor conference call
Key financial figures (IFRS)
The Annual Report for the year 2025 was published today and is available on the Company’s website at: Financial Reports - The Platform Group
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
Contact:
22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZW88
|WKN:
|A40ZW8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2312462
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2312462 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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