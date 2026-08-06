EQS-News: The Platform Group expands its furniture marketplace business through the acquisition of Cocoli.com

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

The Platform Group expands its furniture marketplace business through the acquisition of Cocoli.com



06.08.2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group expands its furniture marketplace business through the acquisition of Cocoli.com

Düsseldorf, 6 August 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG") announces the expansion of its Freight Goods segment through the acquisition of the furniture marketplace Cocoli.com. Prior to this transaction, TPG's furniture marketplace portfolio comprised three companies, including the operators of the Möbelfirst and 99Rooms platforms. Under the asset purchase agreement signed today, the assets of Cocoli.com will be acquired through an asset deal.

Cocoli currently connects more than 100 retail partners offering their products on the marketplace. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Berlin, the platform features more than 300,000 product listings. Its strongest product categories include upholstered furniture, seating, office furniture and lighting. Key brands available on the platform include Vitra, Tempur, SOFACOMPANY and Hay.

"I look forward to further developing COCOLI within The Platform Group together with our existing furniture marketplaces. By combining our strengths, we will provide our partners with broader market access and additional sales opportunities. Together, we aim to further expand the offering for our brand partners while providing customers with an even broader and more attractive product selection," said Frank Stehle, currently Managing Director of COCOLI and future Managing Director of MöbelFirst.

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 16,000 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com