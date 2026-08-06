The Platform Group Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZW8 / ISIN: DE000A40ZW88
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06.08.2026 08:45:04
EQS-News: The Platform Group expands its furniture marketplace business through the acquisition of Cocoli.com
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EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
The Platform Group expands its furniture marketplace business through the acquisition of Cocoli.com
Düsseldorf, 6 August 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG") announces the expansion of its Freight Goods segment through the acquisition of the furniture marketplace Cocoli.com. Prior to this transaction, TPG's furniture marketplace portfolio comprised three companies, including the operators of the Möbelfirst and 99Rooms platforms. Under the asset purchase agreement signed today, the assets of Cocoli.com will be acquired through an asset deal.
Cocoli currently connects more than 100 retail partners offering their products on the marketplace. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Berlin, the platform features more than 300,000 product listings. Its strongest product categories include upholstered furniture, seating, office furniture and lighting. Key brands available on the platform include Vitra, Tempur, SOFACOMPANY and Hay.
"I look forward to further developing COCOLI within The Platform Group together with our existing furniture marketplaces. By combining our strengths, we will provide our partners with broader market access and additional sales opportunities. Together, we aim to further expand the offering for our brand partners while providing customers with an even broader and more attractive product selection," said Frank Stehle, currently Managing Director of COCOLI and future Managing Director of MöbelFirst.
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
Contact:
06.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZW88
|WKN:
|A40ZW8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|LEI Code:
|391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61
|EQS News ID:
|2378324
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2378324 06.08.2026 CET/CEST
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