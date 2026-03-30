EQS-News: The Platform Group further expands in the optics sector

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

The Platform Group further expands in the optics sector



30.03.2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group further expands in the optics sector

Düsseldorf, 30 March 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG") announces the further expansion of its "Optics & Hearing" segment. As previously communicated in the announcement dated June 13, 2025, a dedicated Optics & Hearing segment was established in the 2025 financial year, connecting local optical stores with the MyGlasses online platform. In the 2025 financial year, five companies were acquired, collectively comprising over 30 locations nationwide. These included, in particular, the companies Beste Aussichten GmbH, Karrasch & Nolte, and Freudenhaus Optik Handels GmbH, based in Munich.

Through a purchase agreement, the optical company Blickpunkt GmbH Brillen und Contactlinsen, located in Starnberg, Bavaria, has now been acquired. The acquirer was TPG's subsidiary, Feine Augenoptik Beteiligungs-GmbH. Closing is expected by April 2026.

Dieter Meis, Managing Director of the Optics & Hearing segment: "We have now acquired an excellent location in Starnberg with strong quality and a very high-value customer base. Together with our approach, we will further expand the foundation and leverage potential. In combination with our premium specialist stores FreudenHaus and Söhnges, we will continue to expand this line."

The Optics & Hearing segment has been expanded by TPG since the 2025 financial year; the segment's EBITDA margin ranges from 20-25 %. Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA: "Our entry into the optical industry is a well-considered long-term strategy. The implementation of expanding nationwide locations and linking them with online activities ensures that we are building a stable and highly profitable segment. The next step will be to integrate local opticians into the platform.



The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 16,000 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. According to preliminary figures, the Company achieved revenue of EUR 728 million in 2025, with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR

ir@the-platform-group.com

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