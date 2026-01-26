The Platform Group Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZW8 / ISIN: DE000A40ZW88
|
26.01.2026 18:44:34
EQS-News: The Platform Group: Intended Acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group with EUR 1 Billion in Profitable Revenue and a New Independent Business Segment
|
EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Forecast
The Platform Group: Intended Acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group with EUR 1 Billion in Profitable Revenue and a New Independent Business Segment
Düsseldorf, 26 January 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, today announced the intended acquisition of AEP GmbH, headquartered in Alzenau, Germany. AEP operates a B2B wholesale platform for the pharmaceutical industry, serving several thousand pharmacies across Germany. The sellers are a group of shareholders, with Österreichische Post AG currently being the majority shareholder. The transaction was signed on 26 January 2026. Closing is expected in the second quarter of 2026, subject to antitrust approval and the fulfillment of customary closing conditions. TPG intends to acquire 100% of the shares in AEP GmbH.
AEP is one of the largest pharmaceutical trading companies in Germany, most recently generating revenues of more than EUR 1 billion. The company is profitable and has established itself as a key player in the German pharmaceutical market. AEP currently employs around 250 people, and its central warehouse in Alzenau is among the most modern pharmaceutical logistics centers in Europe. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group: “With AEP, we are taking the next step in expanding and strengthening our strategic positioning in the pharmaceutical sector. We have been active in this field since 2021 and are already connected to more than 39,800 pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland. With AEP, we reach a new level of value creation and are increasingly becoming a full-service provider for pharmacies. Our goal is to strengthen local pharmacies, particularly by linking them with the digital activities of our Group.”
Dr. Heike Brockmann, CEO of AEP: “AEP’s mission has always been and remains to be a strong long-term partner for local pharmacies. With The Platform Group, we gain an owner who can provide fresh momentum for additional growth and reach at this important stage. Both companies will benefit from each other’s expertise, ultimately helping local pharmacies further strengthen their essential role in society.”
Pharma Group as an Independent Business Segment
Following the acquisition of AEP, TPG intends to establish the pharmaceutical business as a standalone segment. Going forward, this segment will operate under the name Pharma & Service Goods. In addition, the pharmaceutical activities are to be organized as a fully independent business unit with its own dedicated management team.
Bjoern Minnier, Head of Finance/M&A at The Platform Group: “The combination of our existing pharmaceutical activities will create a dedicated group covering a broad range of highly specialized services. Our objective is to implement a platform-based, digital solution for local pharmacies and international manufacturers. Today, we have reached a major milestone in this journey. In the future, the Pharma Group is expected to generate revenues of well over EUR 1.1 billion and EBITDA of more than EUR 25 million, supported by approximately 320 employees.”
Following the closing of the AEP transaction, TPG intends to bundle its existing pharmaceutical and pharmacy-related activities into a separate organizational unit under a unified group designation. This will include AEP, ApoNow, apothekia, and the Doc.Green platform. For the 2026 financial year, TPG also plans to acquire additional companies in the pharmaceutical platform space and integrate them into the Pharma Group.
Increase in Guidance for the 2026 Financial Year
Merger Control, Financing and Cash Flow
The acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group and the establishment of the Pharma Group are integral components of TPG’s long-term growth and financing strategy. The acquisition will be financed on the basis of a clearly defined financing concept, combining internal funds, equity and debt capital. By March 2026, the Management Board intends to establish an adjusted and sustainable financing structure in connection with the acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group. In this context, the Company has resolved on two capital increases excluding subscription rights, comprising a total of 2 million new shares to be placed with long-term investors, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 9.8 million. Registration in the commercial register is expected to be completed by February 2026.
TPG’s objective remains the sustainable generation of strong operating cash flows. Acquisitions are a core element of the Group’s strategy, with a focus on acquiring profitable companies and integrating them operationally. TPG continues to pursue a conservative financing strategy with clearly defined leverage limits and a broadly diversified financing base consisting of long-term bank loans, equity and an outstanding bond. For the 2025 and 2026 financial years, TPG continues to target a leverage ratio between 1.5 and 2.3 (unchanged). The leverage ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA in relation to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities). The planned acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group is expected to remain within this defined financing corridor. At the same time, TPG anticipates a further increase in operating cash flow as a result of the transaction.
Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of TPG: “Bundling our pharmaceutical activities into an independent business segment is a logical and consistent strategic step. At the same time, we are structuring the financing in a targeted and sustainable manner to position the Pharma Group as a successful and sustainably growing standalone segment. We will create the necessary structural and financial foundations for this over the coming months.”
Webcast / Conference Call
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
Contact:
26.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZW88
|WKN:
|A40ZW8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2266214
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2266214 26.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!