EQS-News: The Platform Group: Profitable growth and reduced leverage in the first nine months of 2026, guidance confirmed

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

The Platform Group: Profitable growth and reduced leverage in the first nine months of 2026, guidance confirmed



05.11.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST

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The Platform Group: Profitable growth and reduced leverage in the first nine months of 2026, guidance confirmed

GMV up 19% to EUR 1,077 million (9M 2025: EUR 902 million)

Net revenue up 17% to EUR 623 million (9M 2025: EUR 532 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up 16% to EUR 53.3 million (9M 2025: EUR 45.8 million)

Reported EBITDA of EUR 57.5 million (9M 2025: EUR 59.4 million)

Group net income of EUR 44.4 million (9M 2025: EUR 41.7 million); earnings per share of EUR 1.69 (9M 2025: EUR 2.03)

17,873 partners and 8.6 million active customers provide the basis for further growth

Significant headcount reduction in Q3 2026 and leverage reduced to 1.7x

Guidance for fiscal year 2026 confirmed: GMV of EUR 1.7 billion, net revenue of EUR 1.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 70 million to EUR 80 million

Düsseldorf, 5 November 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, reported a successful business performance in the first nine months of 2026. TPG generated gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1,076.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 902.1 million) and net revenue of EUR 622.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 531.6 million). Particularly noteworthy in this challenging market environment is the organic growth, which underlines the strength of the software-based platform model across 26 industries.

Growth was driven by an increase in connected partners to 17,873 (9M 2025: 15,931) and by growth in four of five segments. In addition, the number of employees was reduced as part of the new group organisation and the AI initiative. In line with the growth in GMV and net revenue, the number of active customers (LTM) rose year-on-year to more than 8.6 million (9M 2025: 6.7 million), with an average order value of EUR 129 (9M 2025: EUR 125). Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 increased to EUR 53.3 million (9M 2025: EUR 45.8 million), representing an increase of 16% compared with the prior-year period. Reported EBITDA amounted to EUR 57.5 million (9M 2025: EUR 59.4 million) and group net income reached EUR 44.4 million (9M 2025: EUR 41.7 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 1.69 (9M 2025: EUR 2.03).

Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA: “In the third quarter, we met our growth target profitably and almost entirely organically. At the same time, our new group structure has enabled us to start reducing costs, headcount and debt. We will stay on this course in the fourth quarter and continue to capitalise on market opportunities. We confirm our guidance for 2026.”

Key figures

Financial key figures in EUR million 9M 2026 9M 2025 ? Gross merchandise volume (GMV) 1,076.9 902.1 19.4% Net revenue 622.7 531.6 17.1% Other revenues 12.0 16.3 -26.4% Gross margin 35.0% 36.7% -4.6% Marketing cost ratio 5.7% 5.8% -1.7% Distribution cost ratio 7.3% 7.8% -6.4% Personnel cost ratio 4.6% 5.1% -9.8% Reported EBITDA 57.5 59.4 -3.2% Adjusted EBITDA 53.3 45.8 16.4% Net income, total 44.4 41.7 6.5% Earnings per share (EUR), total 1.69 2.03 -16.7% Non-financial key figures 9M 2026 9M 2025 ? Average order value (in EUR) 129 125 3.2% Active customers (LTM, in million) 8.6 6.7 28.4% Number of employees (reporting date) 1,489 1,421 4.8% Number of partners (reporting date) 17,873 15,931 12.2%

Guidance 2026

In light of the business performance in the first nine months of 2026, the acquisitions completed to date in 2026, positive organic growth and the increased number of partners, the Management Board of The Platform Group confirms its previously published guidance for fiscal year 2026. For fiscal year 2026, the Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA expects gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.7 billion, net revenue of at least EUR 1.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 70 million and EUR 80 million.

Webcast/conference call

Today, 5 November 2026, at 3:30 p.m. CET, the Management Board will present the unaudited results for the first nine months of 2026 in a webcast. The presentation will be held in English. Please register at: Airtime Platform

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 17,800 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com