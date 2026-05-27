EQS-News: The Platform Group: Q1 figures 2026 with significant increase in GMV, revenue and EBITDA

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

The Platform Group: Q1 figures 2026 with significant increase in GMV, revenue and EBITDA



27.05.2026 / 12:37 CET/CEST

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The Platform Group: Q1 figures 2026 with significant increase in GMV, revenue and EBITDA

GMV growth of 23.0% to EUR 438.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR 356.3 million)

Revenue growth of 51.2% to EUR 243.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 160.8 million)

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 37.1% to EUR 21.8 million (Q1 2025: EUR 15.9 million)

Group net profit amounted to EUR 17.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR 18.2 million), earnings per share of EUR 0.85 (Q1 2025: EUR 0.90)

Number of active customers increased by 42.1% to 8.1 million (Q1 2025: 5.7 million), while average order value (AOV) increased by 2.4% to EUR 128 (Q1 2025: EUR 125)

Number of partners increased by 12.2% to 17,221

Confirmation of guidance for the 2026 financial year

Strategy update regarding leverage and M&A

Düsseldorf, 27 May 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG"), a leading software company for platform solutions, recorded successful business development in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026). TPG generated a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 438.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR 356.3 million) and revenue of EUR 243.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 160.8 million). Growth was driven both by the increase in the number of partners to 17,221 and by the successful expansion of platform and software solutions. Accordingly, the number of active customers increased year-on-year to more than 8.1 million (Q1 2025: 5.7 million), while the number of orders reached 3.4 million (Q1 2025: 2.5 million). Average order value (AOV) increased by 2.4% to EUR 128 (Q1 2025: EUR 125).

Earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026 developed positively and was in line with the Management Board’s expectations: adjusted EBITDA increased by 37.1% to EUR 21.8 million in Q1 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 15.9 million). Reported EBITDA amounted to EUR 25.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 19.6 million). Group net profit amounted to EUR 17.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR 18.2 million), corresponding to earnings per share of EUR 0.85 (Q1 2025: EUR 0.90 per share).

Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group: “Q1 2026 delivered a positive performance and was fully in line with our expectations. We achieved strong organic growth across our segments while further increasing operating profitability. At the same time, geopolitical developments have led to significant changes in interest rates and logistics costs. We are therefore adapting our strategy accordingly. Specifically, we plan to reduce our dependence on logistics costs and lower interest expenses through the active reduction of bank liabilities. The leverage ratio is expected to decline significantly in the future. In addition, we will manage our portfolio more actively and further reduce costs. We have reduced the number of acquisitions planned for the current financial year to five to six.”

Key figures

Financial KPIs in EUR million 3M 2026 3M 2025 ? Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) 438.4 356.3 23.0% Net Revenue 243.1 160.8 51.2% Other Operating Income 7.1 10.6 -33.0% Gross Margin 34.4% 34.8% -1.1% Marketing Cost Ratio 5.8% 5.9% -1.7% Distribution Cost Ratio 7.1% 7.8% -9.0% Personnel Cost Ratio 4.5% 4.6% -2.2% Reported EBITDA 25.1 19.6 28.1% Adjusted EBITDA 21.8 15.9 37.1% Net Income, total 17.7 18.2 -2.7% Earnings per Share (EUR), total 0.85 0.9 -5.6% Non-Financial KPIs 3M 2026 3M 2025 ? Number of Orders (in million) 3.4 2.5 36.0% Average Order Value (in EUR) 128 125 2.4% Active Customers (LTM, in million) 8.1 5.7 42.1% Number of Employees (reporting date) 1,537 1,145 34.2% Number of Partners (reporting date) 17,221 15,348 12.2%



Confirmation of 2026 guidance / M&A update

In light of the successful business development in the first quarter of 2026, the strong organic growth and the increased number of partners, the Management Board of The Platform Group confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year. The guidance for the 2026 financial year was published in January 2026. Accordingly, the company aims to achieve a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.7 billion, net revenue of EUR 1.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA in a range between EUR 70 million and EUR 80 million. The Management Board of The Platform Group fully confirms this guidance for the current 2026 financial year.

The guidance will be adjusted once the completion of the respective M&A transactions has been announced. With regard to the current status of the planned acquisition of AEP, it is stated that the closing conditions of the purchase agreement have not yet been fully implemented. Accordingly, further progress is expected in June 2026.

Cash flow and leverage

The Platform Group aims to generate a high operating cash flow. Acquired companies are an important factor in this regard, as The Platform Group’s acquisition strategy is focused on acquiring and integrating profitable companies. The Platform Group pursues a conservative financing strategy combined with active working capital management. This includes a leverage cap as well as a broad financing base consisting of long-term bank loans, equity and a bond.

In the 2025 financial year, the Company reported a leverage ratio of 2.1x. The leverage ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA in relation to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities). As part of the company’s strategic direction, the Management Board has decided to significantly reduce the leverage ratio in the future. The target is to reduce the leverage ratio to a level between 1.0x and 1.4x by 2030.

Webcast/Conference Call

Today, 27 May 2026, at 1:00 p.m. CEST, the Management Board will discuss the unaudited Q1 2026 results in a webcast presentation. The presentation will be held in English. Please register in advance for participation at: AIRTIME

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 16,000 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com