EQS-News: The Platform Group Receives German Federal Cartel Office Clearance for AEP Acquisition

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Platform Group Receives German Federal Cartel Office Clearance for AEP Acquisition



31.03.2026 / 15:40 CET/CEST

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The Platform Group Receives German Federal Cartel Office Clearance for AEP Acquisition

Düsseldorf, 31 March 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG") announces that the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) has approved the planned acquisition of AEP GmbH, Alzenau. This fulfills a key regulatory requirement stipulated in the purchase agreement.

Advanced Financing Structure for Sustainable Growth

Following the conclusion of the regulatory approval phase, all outstanding terms of the purchase agreement and contractual closing conditions, as agreed between the parties, will now be processed. Completion of these steps is expected by the end of May 2026.

In parallel to these processes, the financing of the acquisition and its implementation are being actively pursued. The acquisition's financing is based on a clearly defined and diversified concept, combining own funds and debt capital. The development of this robust financing structure is already well advanced, and the Management Board is currently carefully reviewing the available options to ensure optimal and long-term financing. The financing will be implemented at both the AEP level and the acquiring entity level. The financing envisages a period of three to five years, and corresponding financing structures are being prepared for this timeframe. The company's Management Board is confident it will communicate the final financing structure upon the conclusion of the aforementioned contractual closing conditions by May 2026.

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 16,000 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. According to preliminary figures, the Company achieved revenue of EUR 728 million in 2025, with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com