EQS-News: The Platform Group: Revenue 2025 increases by 39 % to EUR 728 million, operating result significantly improved, positive outlook

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

The Platform Group: Revenue 2025 increases by 39 % to EUR 728 million, operating result significantly improved, positive outlook



26.01.2026 / 08:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group: Revenue 2025 increases by 39 % to EUR 728 million, operating result significantly improved, positive outlook

The Platform Group once again delivered strong growth and achieved its full-year 2025 guidance after two upward revisions

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, GMV for 2025 amounted to approximately EUR 1.3 billion (+44 % year-on-year)

Preliminary revenue of EUR 728 million in the upper half of the forecast range (EUR 715 million to EUR 735 million), representing an increase of +38.8 % year-on-year

Adjusted EBITDA grew faster than revenue, rising to EUR 55 million (+65.3 % year-on-year)

Adjusted EBITDA margin increases to 7.6 % (previous year: 6.3 %)

Expected net income of EUR 46.5 million (previous year: EUR 32.7 million), corresponding to EPS of EUR 2.26 (previous year: EUR 1.60)

Net debt leverage declines to 2.2x (previous year: 2.6x) and remains within the target range

Operational scalability demonstrated with an increase of number of connected partners to 16,610, exceeding the annual target of 16,500

Positive outlook for 2026: Management expects continued growth with further margin improvement

Düsseldorf, January 26, 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, announces preliminary and unaudited information for the 2025 financial year. TPG delivered its most successful financial year to date in terms of both revenue and earnings. TPG has met its full-year 2025 guidance, which had been raised twice during the year, most recently on July 31, 2025. The positive development was driven by strong organic growth, a further increase in the number of partners, a higher number of active customers, as well as contributions from companies acquired during the reporting period.

Based on preliminary figures, gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 44 % year-on-year to EUR 1.3 billion in financial year 2025 (previous year: EUR 903 million), in line with the previously raised guidance. Revenue rose by 38.8 % year-on-year to EUR 728 million, in the upper half of the forecast range of EUR 715 million to EUR 735 million.

In terms of profitability, TPG achieved adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million based on preliminary figures, representing a year-on-year increase of 65.3% and within the raised guidance range of EUR 54 million to EUR 58 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 7.6% (previous year: 6.3%), highlighting the increasing scalability of the business model.

Net income increased from EUR 32.7 million to EUR 46.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 42.2 %. Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EUR 2.26 (previous year: EUR 1.60), representing growth of 41.3 % year-on-year. Net debt leverage (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) amounted to 2.2x based on preliminary figures (previous year: 2.6x), showing further improvement. As of December 31, 2025, the Group employed 1,507 people.

Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group: “At the start of 2025, we deliberately took a cautious approach to our guidance. Over the course of the year, however, business performance exceeded our expectations, enabling us to raise our forecast twice. The preliminary figures for 2025 confirm that our business model is well positioned, our strong niche focus across multiple industries is delivering results, and the companies acquired during the year have been successfully integrated. All segments recorded growth in both revenue and earnings. Looking ahead to 2026, we remain ambitious and are well positioned to consistently capitalize on further growth opportunities. We will be actively pursuing these in the near term.”

The Platform Group will publish its Annual Report for the 2025 financial year on April 22, 2026.

Webcast / Conference Call

Dr. Dominik Benner, Bjoern Minnier and Nathalie Richert will present the preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year, the outlook for 2026, and current strategic developments in a webcast presentation on January 27, 2026 at 09:30 a.m. CET. The presentation will be held in English. Please register in advance to participate via the Airtime Platform.

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 16,000 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. According to preliminary figures, the Company achieved revenue of EUR 728 million in 2025, with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com