The Platform Group Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZW8 / ISIN: DE000A40ZW88
26.01.2026 08:54:33
EQS-News: The Platform Group: Revenue 2025 increases by 39 % to EUR 728 million, operating result significantly improved, positive outlook
EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
The Platform Group: Revenue 2025 increases by 39 % to EUR 728 million, operating result significantly improved, positive outlook
Düsseldorf, January 26, 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, announces preliminary and unaudited information for the 2025 financial year. TPG delivered its most successful financial year to date in terms of both revenue and earnings. TPG has met its full-year 2025 guidance, which had been raised twice during the year, most recently on July 31, 2025. The positive development was driven by strong organic growth, a further increase in the number of partners, a higher number of active customers, as well as contributions from companies acquired during the reporting period.
Based on preliminary figures, gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 44 % year-on-year to EUR 1.3 billion in financial year 2025 (previous year: EUR 903 million), in line with the previously raised guidance. Revenue rose by 38.8 % year-on-year to EUR 728 million, in the upper half of the forecast range of EUR 715 million to EUR 735 million.
In terms of profitability, TPG achieved adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million based on preliminary figures, representing a year-on-year increase of 65.3% and within the raised guidance range of EUR 54 million to EUR 58 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 7.6% (previous year: 6.3%), highlighting the increasing scalability of the business model.
Net income increased from EUR 32.7 million to EUR 46.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 42.2 %. Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EUR 2.26 (previous year: EUR 1.60), representing growth of 41.3 % year-on-year. Net debt leverage (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) amounted to 2.2x based on preliminary figures (previous year: 2.6x), showing further improvement. As of December 31, 2025, the Group employed 1,507 people.
Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group: “At the start of 2025, we deliberately took a cautious approach to our guidance. Over the course of the year, however, business performance exceeded our expectations, enabling us to raise our forecast twice. The preliminary figures for 2025 confirm that our business model is well positioned, our strong niche focus across multiple industries is delivering results, and the companies acquired during the year have been successfully integrated. All segments recorded growth in both revenue and earnings. Looking ahead to 2026, we remain ambitious and are well positioned to consistently capitalize on further growth opportunities. We will be actively pursuing these in the near term.”
The Platform Group will publish its Annual Report for the 2025 financial year on April 22, 2026.
26.01.2026
|English
|The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|DE000A40ZW88
|A40ZW8
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|2265512
|EQS News Service
2265512 26.01.2026 CET/CEST
