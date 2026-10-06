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WKN DE: A40ZW8 / ISIN: DE000A40ZW88

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06.10.2026 09:05:33

EQS-News: The Platform Group Sells Stake in Platform for Beverage Machinery

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal
The Platform Group Sells Stake in Platform for Beverage Machinery

06.10.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group Sells Stake in Platform for Beverage Machinery

Düsseldorf, 6 October 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”) signed an agreement on 5 October 2026 to sell its majority stake in BEVMAQ GmbH, headquartered in Menslage, Germany. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2026. BEVMAQ GmbH operates a platform for beverage machinery, connecting buyers and sellers worldwide.

TPG invested in BEVMAQ in 2022. Since then, the company has delivered significant growth in revenue, EBITDA and earnings. The number of machines available on the platform has increased more than eightfold since TPG’s investment. The majority stake is being acquired by a group of German investors. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 17,600 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR
ir@the-platform-group.com
Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany
corporate.the-platform-group.com

 

 


06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@the-platform-group.com
Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A40ZW88
WKN: A40ZW8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
LEI Code: 391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61
EQS News ID: 2410804

 
End of News EQS News Service

2410804  06.10.2026 CET/CEST

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