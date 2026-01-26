PWO Aktie

WKN: 696800 / ISIN: DE0006968001

26.01.2026 09:54:13

EQS-News: The PWO Group and the works council at the Oberkirch site have agreed on a works agreement regarding a temporary reduction in working hours and remuneration

EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Agreement
The PWO Group and the works council at the Oberkirch site have agreed on a works agreement regarding a temporary reduction in working hours and remuneration

26.01.2026 / 09:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The PWO Group and the works council at the Oberkirch site have agreed on a works agreement regarding a temporary reduction in working hours and remuneration

Oberkirch, January 26, 2026 – Germany as a business location is under considerable pressure and industrial conditions in Germany are changing. This also affects PWO AG at its Oberkirch site. Throughout the industry, production is increasingly being relocated to countries with more competitive conditions. The economic situation at some of the German site's customers is currently leading to a decline in call-off volumes for the Oberkirch site, despite a sufficient order situation.

With the declared aim of avoiding redundancies for operational reasons and preserving jobs at its main plant, the PWO Group therefore reached an agreement with the works council at its Oberkirch site last week on a works agreement to reduce working hours and remuneration. This enables the German site to reduce working hours by up to 7.63% depending on the workload, with a proportional reduction in regular remuneration components. Other provisions of the works agreement relate to the structure of working time accounts.

In return for the works council's concession, the company will refrain from issuing redundancies for operational reasons for the duration of the works agreement until December 31, 2026. An exclusion of redundancies for operational reasons is not agreed in the supplementary collective agreement, which is currently still valid until December 31, 2027. At the same time, the investments in digitalization and various customer projects planned at the Oberkirch site will continue to be implemented in 2026.

The PWO Group notes that the step has become necessary. The Group continues to grow profitably at all 10 foreign locations. The exception remains the German production site, which is expected to report a loss in 2026. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board saw an urgent need to respond. It remains committed to preserving jobs at the main plant and expressly thanks the works council for the agreement that has now been reached.

PWO AG
The Executive Board

 

Contact:
Charlotte Frenzel
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
T. +49 179 / 6904 237
M.: charlotte.frenzel.ext.ma@pwo-group.com

 

PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
pwo-group.com

 

 

PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
100+ million components per year | 3,200 employees | 11 global locations | Over 100 years of experience

The PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.

As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming technology and related joining technologies, we create and produce a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the at the limits of technical feasibility.

Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We focus on the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide

As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our claim: People. Planet. Progress.

More at: pwo-group.com


26.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7802 84-844
Fax: +49 (0)7802 84-789
E-mail: ir@pwo-group.com
Internet: www.pwo-group.com
ISIN: DE0006968001
WKN: 696800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2265600

 
End of News EQS News Service

2265600  26.01.2026 CET/CEST

