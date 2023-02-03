EQS-News: The Social Chain AG: New CEO Kofler focuses on omnichannel commerce with consumer brands

EQS-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment

The Social Chain AG: New CEO Kofler focuses on omnichannel commerce with consumer brands



New CEO Dr. Georg Kofler relies on the core competence of omnichannel commerce and implements his first measures

The Social Chain AG separates from its international agency business servicing external clients

Focus of social media expertise on own products and brands

Berlin, February 3rd, 2023. The new CEO of Social Chain AG, Dr. Georg Kofler, sets its first strategic course to focus the company on its own brands and innovative products in omnichannel commerce. In the course of this realignment, Social Chain AG separates from its international agency business and external clients. In the future, we will focus our resources on profitable growth in the promising omnichannel commerce sector, Kofler sets out. The Social Chain AG is selling its international Social Chain agencies in Manchester and New York to Brave Bison, a listed media, marketing and technology company based in London. The future of Social Chain AG lies in scalable omnichannel commerce The Social Chain agencies in Manchester and New York have executed numerous and award-winning social media campaigns for major brands and blue chip companies in recent years. We are stepping back from the classic agency business, since we are focusing our social media expertise on our own brands and products., summarizes Kofler. The international Social Chain agencies have developed well. When we took over these agencies, they had about 20 employees. Today its a team of more than 120 employees. We are pleased to have found a buyer which offers a dynamic and inspiring new home to the Social Chain agencies. In its future strategy, Social Chain AG, under the new CEO Dr. Georg Kofler will focus on comprehensive omnichannel commerce: We market our own innovative products with individual sales strategies across all available channels. This includes physical retail, digital marketplaces, our own web shops and all forms of social commerce and digital marketing. New Chair of Social Chain AG Supervisory Board: Henrike Luszick The appointment of Dr. Georg Kofler as CEO on January 24, 2023 led to a reorganization of the Supervisory Board of Social Chain AG. Henrike Luszick takes over Dr. Georg Kofler's previous role and becomes Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board. Luszick is the founder and CEO of Bridgemaker, a corporate venture builder. The Berlin entrepreneur Sebastian Stietzel is new to the Supervisory Board. Henning Giesecke, who was confirmed as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, is still on the Supervisory Board.

Contact:

Sarah Pust | Investor Relations

press@socialchain.de



