EQS-News: The space and technology Group OHB SE celebrates the 25th anniversary of its stock market listing today.

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The space and technology Group OHB SE celebrates the 25th anniversary of its stock market listing today.



13.03.2026 / 14:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The space and technology Group OHB SE celebrates the 25th anniversary of its stock market listing today.



From midsize enterprise to space company

In 2001, “OHB Teledata AG” went public, laying the foundation for the company’s successful long-term development. At the time, the company generated total revenues of EUR 15 million and employed 125 people. Today’s OHB SE (ISIN DE0005936124, Prime Standard) is one of the few companies originating from the former Neuer Markt that remains both publicly listed and successful.



“The Initial Public Offering (IPO) was a huge step for us back then. We were a relatively small company, and initially, only the telematics division was listed on the stock exchange,” recalls Marco Fuchs, who has served as CEO since the IPO. “We went public at EUR 10.50 per share and raised EUR 24.15 million. That was a great deal of money at the time. We have always felt a strong responsibility toward our shareholders and respected the trust they placed in us.” Together with Ulrich Schulz (1951–2023), OHB’s first engineer and long-standing Management Board member, Marco Fuchs prepared the IPO, attended numerous conferences and roadshows, and readied the company for its entry into the capital markets.



The IPO enabled investments in future-oriented projects such as the development of traffic telematics terminals and the acquisition of shareholdings, for example in ORBCOMM and MegaTel. In 2002, the space segment was added through the acquisition of OHB System AG, transforming OHB into a publicly listed space company. With 292 employees and total revenues of EUR 79 million, the company achieved its first major milestone: SAR-Lupe, the first space-based radar reconnaissance system for the German Armed Forces.



The stock market listing brought significant change to the organization. “We became more transparent and more driven by numbers, which ultimately benefitted us. But we also stayed true to our roots. For example, our annual general meetings always felt like family gatherings. Many shareholders had been with us since day one and returned each year to enjoy asparagus and hear the latest updates from the world of space,” says Marco Fuchs.



The company’s growth has always been achieved through its own strength. Even the inorganic expansion that helped shape the Group into a European space systems house was financed internally. Numerous successful space projects, such as Europe’s first satellite navigation system Galileo, the third generation of European weather satellites Meteosat Third Generation, or the German radar reconnaissance program SARah in the SPACE SYSTEMS segment; major contributions to the European Ariane launch vehicle program and the development of a small launcher at Rocket Factory Augsburg (ACCESS TO SPACE segment); and the thriving downstream, operations, and telematics business (DIGITAL segment) have made OHB a major player in the space industry today.



Since its stock market debut, the company has grown steadily and developed into a European space Group with expected revenues of around EUR 1.2 billion for fiscal year 2025 and approximately 3,800 employees.



Continuity and long-term growth focus

As the majority shareholder, the founding family remains deeply involved in the company and ensures a clear, long-term focus on sustainable growth through stability and continuity.



“In many ways, we are still a classic family business. For my parents, OHB was almost like a third child, and even today, space is a constant topic in our family. But through the stock exchange listing, we have become much more structured, and I believe our customers appreciate the transparency that comes with it. And with private equity, we’ve also brought in a third cultural perspective that has been extremely beneficial for us,” says Marco Fuchs.



Publication of the 2025 consolidated financial statements on March 19, 2026

OHB SE's audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 will be explained in detail at the annual press conference scheduled for March 19, 2026, and the earnings call to follow on the same day as well as being available for download on OHB SE's website.



Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

13.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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