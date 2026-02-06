Sartorius vz. Aktie

Sartorius vz. für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 716563 / ISIN: DE0007165631

06.02.2026 11:43:03

EQS-News: The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes a dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share

EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Dividend
The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes a dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share (news with additional features)

06.02.2026 / 11:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttingen, Germany | February 6, 2026

The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes
a dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share

At today’s meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG approved the Executive Board’s recommendation to submit a proposal to the Annual General Meeting on March 26, 2026, to pay a dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share and 0.73 euros per ordinary share for fiscal 2025, the same amount as in 2024. The total distributed profit would accordingly be 50.8 million euros. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2026.

This media release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events.

Financial calendar
February 16, 2026 | Publication of the 2025 Annual Report 
March 26, 2026 | Annual General Meeting 
April 23, 2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026 
July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026 
October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month results for January to September 2026 

A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, according to preliminary figures, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees serve customers around the globe.

Visit our newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact 
Verena Sattel
External Communications
+49 551 308 9261
verena.sattel@sartorius.com
Additional features:

File: The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes a dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share | Media Release

06.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Phone: +49.(0)551-308.0
Fax: +49.(0)551-308.3289
E-mail: info@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius.com
ISIN: DE0007165631, DE0007165607
WKN: 716563, 716560
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2272694

 
End of News EQS News Service

2272694  06.02.2026 CET/CEST

