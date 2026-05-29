Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
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29.05.2026 13:30:03
EQS-News: The Supervisory Board of wienerberger realigns Managing Board representation authorities
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EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Supervisory Board of wienerberger realigns Managing Board representation authorities
Vienna, May 29, 2026 – wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announces that the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG has realigned the representation authorities within the Managing Board with effect from June 1, 2026, and has appointed Mr. Gerhard Hanke, COO Central & East, as Deputy Chairman of the Managing Board.
Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, says: “Due to the Group’s strong growth in recent years and its increasing complexity, it is necessary to establish a clearer allocation of representation authorities within the Managing Board, alongside excellent governance and effective risk management. The Supervisory Board is very pleased to appoint Mr. Gerhard Hanke, who brings many years of experience, as Deputy Chairman of the Managing Board. This not only ensures that our Chairman of the Managing Board, Heimo Scheuch, receives strong and sustained support from within the Board, but also that we are well prepared for all contingencies and can maintain continuity within the leadership team.”
The responsibilities of CFO Dagmar Steinert and COO Region West Harald Schwarzmayr remain unaffected.
Gerhard Hanke has held various leadership positions at wienerberger for more than 25 years, including over five years as a member of the Managing Board. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2021 and has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Central & East since March 1, 2025. As an experienced expert in industry and finance, he has successfully executed numerous strategic growth projects and M&A transactions. He holds a degree in business administration and, prior to joining wienerberger, worked at a leading international auditing firm.
29.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2335896
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2335896 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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