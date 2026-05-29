EQS-News: The Supervisory Board of wienerberger realigns Managing Board representation authorities

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Supervisory Board of wienerberger realigns Managing Board representation authorities



29.05.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Supervisory Board of wienerberger realigns Managing Board representation authorities

Vienna, May 29, 2026 – wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announces that the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG has realigned the representation authorities within the Managing Board with effect from June 1, 2026, and has appointed Mr. Gerhard Hanke, COO Central & East, as Deputy Chairman of the Managing Board.

Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, says: “Due to the Group’s strong growth in recent years and its increasing complexity, it is necessary to establish a clearer allocation of representation authorities within the Managing Board, alongside excellent governance and effective risk management. The Supervisory Board is very pleased to appoint Mr. Gerhard Hanke, who brings many years of experience, as Deputy Chairman of the Managing Board. This not only ensures that our Chairman of the Managing Board, Heimo Scheuch, receives strong and sustained support from within the Board, but also that we are well prepared for all contingencies and can maintain continuity within the leadership team.”

The responsibilities of CFO Dagmar Steinert and COO Region West Harald Schwarzmayr remain unaffected.

Gerhard Hanke has held various leadership positions at wienerberger for more than 25 years, including over five years as a member of the Managing Board. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2021 and has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Central & East since March 1, 2025. As an experienced expert in industry and finance, he has successfully executed numerous strategic growth projects and M&A transactions. He holds a degree in business administration and, prior to joining wienerberger, worked at a leading international auditing firm.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of €4.6 billion and an operating EBITDA of approx. €754 million in 2025.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com

