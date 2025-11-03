Medios Aktie

Medios für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1MMCC / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
03.11.2025 09:57:03

EQS-News: Thomas Meier becomes new CEO of Medios AG

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Thomas Meier becomes new CEO of Medios AG

03.11.2025 / 09:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release 

Thomas Meier becomes new CEO of Medios AG

Berlin, November 3, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Medios AG has appointed Thomas Meier as a member of the Executive Board with effect from February 1, 2026, and designated him the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. He succeeds Matthias Gaertner, who will remain in office until December 31, 2025.

Thomas Meier has been CEO of the Swiss CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) company Bachem Holding AG, which is also listed on the stock exchange, since 2020. Prior to this, he was Chief Operations Officer on the Executive Board of Bachem and worked as Head of Manufacturing at Peninsula Laboratories in San Carlos, California, USA, from 2001 to 2004. Thomas Meier will play a key role in driving the further growth of the Medios Group.

Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: "With Thomas Meier, we are gaining an internationally experienced leader with a strong track record of capital-efficient, profitable growth. We warmly welcome him and are convinced that his entrepreneurial spirit, expertise and leadership will contribute significantly to achieving our ambitious goals and sustainably increasing value for shareholders, partners, and customers. At the same time, on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Matthias Gaertner for his outstanding work and great commitment over the past ten years. He has had a decisive influence on the growth and success of Medios."

Thomas Meier: “I am very much looking forward to the task of leading Medios into its next phase of development. Together with my colleagues on the Executive Board and the entire Medios team, I will continue to consistently develop the successful strategy and sustainably expand Medios’ position in the European Specialty Pharma market.”
 

Important dates for Medios in the 2025 financial year

November 11
November 12
December 04		 Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2025
mwb inspired Conference – Hamburg
Berenberg European Conference – Fairmont Windsor Park, GB

-------------------

About Medios AG

Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

www.medios.group 

More information on the topic of individualized medicine: https://app.medios.group/en/individualizedmedicine
 

Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

ir@medios.group

www.medios.group


03.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.group
Internet: www.medios.group
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2222566

 
End of News EQS News Service

2222566  03.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Medios AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Medios AGmehr Analysen

03.11.25 Medios Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.09.25 Medios Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.08.25 Medios Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
14.05.25 Medios Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.04.25 Medios Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Medios AG 12,34 -2,22% Medios AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street niedriger -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt geben im Dienstagshandel kräftig nach. An der Wall Street kommt es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen