Medios Aktie
WKN DE: A1MMCC / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
|
03.11.2025 09:57:03
EQS-News: Thomas Meier becomes new CEO of Medios AG
|
EQS-News: Medios AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Press release
Thomas Meier becomes new CEO of Medios AG
Berlin, November 3, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Medios AG has appointed Thomas Meier as a member of the Executive Board with effect from February 1, 2026, and designated him the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. He succeeds Matthias Gaertner, who will remain in office until December 31, 2025.
Thomas Meier has been CEO of the Swiss CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) company Bachem Holding AG, which is also listed on the stock exchange, since 2020. Prior to this, he was Chief Operations Officer on the Executive Board of Bachem and worked as Head of Manufacturing at Peninsula Laboratories in San Carlos, California, USA, from 2001 to 2004. Thomas Meier will play a key role in driving the further growth of the Medios Group.
Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: "With Thomas Meier, we are gaining an internationally experienced leader with a strong track record of capital-efficient, profitable growth. We warmly welcome him and are convinced that his entrepreneurial spirit, expertise and leadership will contribute significantly to achieving our ambitious goals and sustainably increasing value for shareholders, partners, and customers. At the same time, on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Matthias Gaertner for his outstanding work and great commitment over the past ten years. He has had a decisive influence on the growth and success of Medios."
Thomas Meier: “I am very much looking forward to the task of leading Medios into its next phase of development. Together with my colleagues on the Executive Board and the entire Medios team, I will continue to consistently develop the successful strategy and sustainably expand Medios’ position in the European Specialty Pharma market.”
Important dates for Medios in the 2025 financial year
-------------------
About Medios AG
Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.
Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
More information on the topic of individualized medicine: https://app.medios.group/en/individualizedmedicine
Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin
T +49 30 232 566 800
03.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.group
|Internet:
|www.medios.group
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2222566
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2222566 03.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medios AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|EQS-News: Thomas Meier becomes new CEO of Medios AG (EQS Group)
|
03.11.25
|EQS-News: Thomas Meier wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender der Medios AG (EQS Group)
|
31.10.25
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.25
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.25
|EQS-News: Medios AG: Umplatzierung der Aktien von Bencis (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Medios AGmehr Analysen
|03.11.25
|Medios Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.09.25
|Medios Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.08.25
|Medios Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|14.05.25
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.04.25
|Medios Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|03.11.25
|Medios Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.09.25
|Medios Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.08.25
|Medios Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|14.05.25
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.04.25
|Medios Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|03.11.25
|Medios Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.09.25
|Medios Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.08.25
|Medios Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|14.05.25
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.04.25
|Medios Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Medios AG
|12,34
|-2,22%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street niedriger -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt geben im Dienstagshandel kräftig nach. An der Wall Street kommt es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag abwärts.