EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Thomas Saueressig to become CEO of IONOS Group SE



17.11.2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Karlsruhe / Berlin, November 17, 2026. IONOS Group SE has appointed Thomas Saueressig as the new CEO of IONOS Group SE, effective April 1, 2027. Achim Weiß will step down from his position on March 31, 2027.

Mr. Saueressig has been a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and Chief Customer Officer since 2019. He leads the Customer Value Group division and is responsible for customer outcomes, corporate transformation, and the implementation of AI innovations across the entire customer value journey.

In previous roles at SAP, Thomas Saueressig served, among other things, as a member of the Executive Board responsible for Customer Services & Delivery and Product Engineering, and as Chief Information Officer responsible for IT strategy and cloud transformation.

Achim Weiß has been a member of the Management Board of IONOS SE since 2017 and CEO of IONOS Group SE since 2018. Following his departure at the end of March 2027, IONOS’s majority shareholder, United Internet AG, will propose to the next Annual General Meeting in May 2027 that Mr. Weiß be elected to the Supervisory Board of IONOS Group SE.

“With Thomas Saueressig, we are gaining a strong leader with extensive expertise in customer management, product development, and innovation. I am very pleased that we will continue IONOS’s success story with him, and I warmly welcome him,” says Ralph Dommermuth, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IONOS Group SE. “Achim Weiß not only successfully took IONOS public, but in recent years has also set the course for IONOS’s further development into a high-growth, innovative company with over 7 million customers. I would like to thank him very much for this, also on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board.”

“The past few years have been an exciting time: We have developed IONOS into a strong technology company that is extremely well positioned for the future. I am grateful that I was able to shape this development,” says Achim Weiß, CEO of IONOS Group SE. “I would like to thank my colleagues on the Management Board, the Supervisory Board, our customers, partners, and investors—and especially the entire IONOS team—for their trust, dedication, and close collaboration. I look back with pride on what we have achieved together and am confident that IONOS will continue on its successful path.”

Press:

Andreas Maurer

press@ionos-group.com

Phone +49 721 50957065



Investor Relations:

Stephan Gramkow

investor-relations@ionos-group.com

Phone +49 721 50957097