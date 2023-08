EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera continues dynamic growth in third quarter 2022/23

EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Development of Sales

thyssenkrupp nucera continues dynamic growth in third quarter 2022/23



10.08.2023 / 07:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



thyssenkrupp nucera continues dynamic growth in third quarter 2022/23 thyssenkrupp nucera remains on growth path as expected and benefits from its strong market position

Order intake increased against previous years quarter driven by new projects in the chlor-alkaline business

Significant sales growth driven by the alkaline water electrolysis business, where projects in the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia are particularly relevant

EBIT is positive and largely in line with the prior-year level

Increased earnings contribution from the project execution with higher sales is partly offset by the likewise planned increase of structural and development costs for the implementation of the growth strategy

All statements reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial disclosure for Q3/9M 2022/23 will be published on 28 August 2023 at 07:00am CEST. All statements reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial disclosure for Q3/9M 2022/23 will be published on 28 August 2023 at 07:00am CEST.

10.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com