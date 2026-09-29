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WKN DE: NCA000 / ISIN: DE000NCA0001

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29.09.2026 09:50:43

EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera Secures New Chlor-Alkali Order From Hongniu Lanzhou in China

EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
thyssenkrupp nucera Secures New Chlor-Alkali Order From Hongniu Lanzhou in China

29.09.2026 / 09:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

thyssenkrupp nucera Secures New Chlor-Alkali Order From Hongniu Lanzhou in China

 

  • Scope for Hongniu Lanzhou includes license, engineering, procurement services, supplies and commissioning supervision
  • Hongniu Lanzhou selects thyssenkrupp nucera’s proven e-BiTAC v7 technology for a large-scale chlor-alkali project in Northwest China
  • New order strengthens thyssenkrupp nucera’s installed base and market position in China

Dortmund, September 29, 2026 – thyssenkrupp nucera has secured another chlor-alkali technology order in the low double-digit million-euro range in China, further strengthening its market position and expanding its installed base in Northwest China, a key hub for large-scale chlor-alkali production. Hongniu Lanzhou Environmental Protection Technology has selected the world-leading provider of chlor-alkali technology to deliver licensing, engineering, procurement services, supply of key equipment, and support commissioning activities for a new chlor-alkali project.

“This order underlines the continued confidence customers such as Hongniu Lanzhou place in thyssenkrupp nucera’s technology, execution capabilities, and chlor-alkali expertise. With our advanced e-BiTAC v7 technology, we are providing a reliable, energy-efficient, and future-ready solution for large-scale chlor-alkali production,” says Keisho Cho, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera China and Japan.

Hongniu Lanzhou selected thyssenkrupp nucera for its proven technology, extensive operating references, strong project execution capabilities, and comprehensive lifecycle support. For the project, the customer will use thyssenkrupp nucera’s latest-generation e-BiTAC v7 technology for highly energy-efficient chlor-alkali electrolysis. The advanced BiTAC technology achieves power consumption of less than 1,960 kWh per ton of NaOH at 6 kA/m². Building on thyssenkrupp nucera’s long-standing BiTAC technology platform, e-BiTAC v7 helps customers enhance operational performance, reliability, and lifecycle value in demanding industrial environments.

“With this project, we are entering the chlor-alkali market. A strong partner is essential as we build up our chlor-alkali business. thyssenkrupp nucera’s combination of energy-efficient operation, proven reliability, and global chlor-alkali expertise offers a compelling value proposition for large-scale chlor-alkali-projects”, says Wang Zhaomin, General Manager of Hongniu Group.

Hongniu Lanzhou, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jiangsu Hongniu, serves the Group's strategic project platform in Northwest China. Its activities include industrial waste salt recycling and utilization, chemical product manufacturing and sales, environmental technology research, and development, as well as technical consulting and engineering services.

The new order marks the first contract awarded to thyssenkrupp nucera by Hongniu Lanzhou and may lay the foundation for a long-term strategic collaboration. As Hongniu Lanzhou enters the chlor-alkali industry with this project, the choice of proven electrolysis technology and an experienced project partner is particularly significant.

The new order is in line with thyssenkrupp nucera’s strategy to enlarge its leading position in the local and global chlor-alkali business while expanding its installed base in key growth markets. China remains a major chlor-alkali market for the electrolysis specialist, driven by strong industrial demand, capacity expansion, modernization needs, increasing efficiency, and environmental requirements.

 

Media Inquiries:  

Evelin Veit 
Senior Director Corporate Communications, ESG & Public Affairs
Phone: +49 1520 435 1097
Email: evelin.veit@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

Investor inquiries:
Dr. Hendrik Finger 
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 231 229 724 347
Email: hendrik.finger@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

  

About thyssenkrupp nucera:  

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 

www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com


29.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231-22972-7100
E-mail: info@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
ISIN: DE000NCA0001
WKN: NCA000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 549300T0K3CI2C25SC77
EQS News ID: 2406918

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406918  29.09.2026 CET/CEST

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