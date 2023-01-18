EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: Annual financial statements for fiscal 2021/2022

EQS-News: Tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

tick Trading Software AG: Annual financial statements for fiscal 2021/2022



18.01.2023 / 11:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary figures confirmed

Dividend proposal at 0.84 per share

Conversion to registered shares planned

Annual General Meeting 2023 in presence planned for April 2023

Düsseldorf January 18, 2023 - The Supervisory Board of tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS AG) has adopted the audited annual financial statements for fiscal year 2021/2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022), thus confirming the preliminary figures already published on November 16, 2022.

In fiscal year 2021/2022, the downward trend in trading activities on the stock exchanges and price increases at many suppliers had a negative impact on operating business. However, it was possible to compensate for the corresponding loss of revenue from load-dependent remuneration with strong non-recurring business from the projects, so that in total revenue of EUR 8,570 thousand was achieved. This corresponds to an increase of 3.9 % compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 8,245 thousand).

Earnings before taxes (EBT) decreased by EUR 5,428 thousand to EUR 2,510 thousand (previous year: EUR 7,938 thousand). After deduction of corporate income tax, trade tax, solidarity surcharge and other taxes, this resulted in net income for fiscal year 2021/2022 of EUR 1,699 thousand (previous year: EUR 5,450 thousand).

Equity amounted to EUR 3,946 thousand as of the balance sheet date (previous year: EUR 6,625 thousand). The equity ratio fell to 59.1 % (previous year: 64.5 %).

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by EUR 4,390 thousand. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 442 thousand, compared to EUR 7,895 thousand in the same period of the previous year. The reduction is mainly due to the absence of non-recurring income in the previous year. The cash flows from investing activities (EUR -450k) and financing activities (EUR -4,382k) result from the expenditures for investments in fixed assets and from the dividend paid out in 2022.

The full annual report for the 2021/2022 financial year will be published on the tick-TS AG website at https://www.tick-ts.com/investor-relations/facts-and-figures in March 2023.

Appropriation of profits and Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Section 150 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the Executive Board has allocated an amount of EUR 17 thousand from the net profit for the year to the statutory reserve. After adding the profit carried forward from the previous year, the unappropriated profit amounts to EUR 1,731 thousand (previous year: EUR 4,427 thousand). The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.84 per share for approval at the Annual General Meeting.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board also intend to have the 2023 Annual General Meeting resolve on the conversion of bearer shares into registered shares. The conversion of the shares in the Company into registered shares meets the increased requirements of the legislator and thus also of our mostly regulated customers in identifying the beneficial owners of tick Trading Software AG.

The 2023 Annual General Meeting of tick-TS AG is scheduled to take place in April 2023.

About tick Trading Software AG

With the TradeBase Multi Exchange Platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has successfully provided its professional customers with one of the world's most advanced and reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, its own hosting and housing infrastructure, and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.

tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (open market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2017 (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, abbreviation: TBX) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

Press contact:

newskontor - agency for communication

Sascha Grundmann

Graf-Adolf-Straße 20

40212 Düsseldorf

Tel.: +49-211-863949-21

E-Mail: sascha.grundmann@newskontor.de