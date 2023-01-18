|
18.01.2023 11:52:18
EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: Annual financial statements for fiscal 2021/2022
EQS-News: Tick Trading Software AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Düsseldorf January 18, 2023 - The Supervisory Board of tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS AG) has adopted the audited annual financial statements for fiscal year 2021/2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022), thus confirming the preliminary figures already published on November 16, 2022.
In fiscal year 2021/2022, the downward trend in trading activities on the stock exchanges and price increases at many suppliers had a negative impact on operating business. However, it was possible to compensate for the corresponding loss of revenue from load-dependent remuneration with strong non-recurring business from the projects, so that in total revenue of EUR 8,570 thousand was achieved. This corresponds to an increase of 3.9 % compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 8,245 thousand).
The full annual report for the 2021/2022 financial year will be published on the tick-TS AG website at https://www.tick-ts.com/investor-relations/facts-and-figures in March 2023.
Appropriation of profits and Annual General Meeting
In accordance with Section 150 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the Executive Board has allocated an amount of EUR 17 thousand from the net profit for the year to the statutory reserve. After adding the profit carried forward from the previous year, the unappropriated profit amounts to EUR 1,731 thousand (previous year: EUR 4,427 thousand). The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.84 per share for approval at the Annual General Meeting.
The 2023 Annual General Meeting of tick-TS AG is scheduled to take place in April 2023.
About tick Trading Software AG
With the TradeBase Multi Exchange Platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has successfully provided its professional customers with one of the world's most advanced and reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, its own hosting and housing infrastructure, and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.
Press contact:
newskontor - agency for communication
18.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LA304
|WKN:
|A0LA30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1538013
1538013 18.01.2023 CET/CEST
