EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Payout of EUR 0.85 per Share

EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

tick Trading Software AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Payout of EUR 0.85 per Share



29.04.2026 / 15:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





tick Trading Software AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Payout of EUR 0.85 per Share

Düsseldorf, April 29, 2026 – The shareholders of tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99; tick-TS AG) resolved at the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2026, to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share (previous year: EUR 0.50). The dividend is expected to be paid on May 4, 2026. In addition, Ms. Miriam Schäfer was confirmed in her position and elected to the Supervisory Board for another five-year term. The Management Board and Supervisory Board were discharged for the 2024/2025 fiscal year. All other agenda items were also approved by a clear majority. A total of 891,650 shares, representing the same number of votes, were present. This corresponds to 44.29% of the registered share capital.

The annual general meeting focused on the ongoing year of transformation. CEO Martin Lüttich outlined tick-TS AG’s future direction to those in attendance and emphasized the goal of broadening the earnings base, tapping into new revenue streams, and strengthening long-term competitiveness. The company has an established market position in the field of software for securities trading and settlement, as well as a strong team with in-depth expertise across the entire value chain. These capabilities are to be more strongly addressed in the market going forward.

A central component of the strategic development is the expansion of the consulting business. With this second pillar, the company is supplementing its existing software business with consulting services for companies in the financial sector. The division has gotten off to a successful start. This was a key driver behind the recent upward revision of the forecast for the 2025/2026 fiscal year. tick-TS AG now expects a net income of between EUR 800,000 and EUR 1,200,000.

“We are making our business model more resilient and tapping into additional growth potential. This transformation is not an end in itself, but rather the path to a successful and stable future,” said Martin Lüttich, CEO of tick Trading Software AG. “As a result, tick-TS will not only be more robust than it is today, but also more valuable. Recent successes clearly confirm that we are on the right track.” Another part of the transformation is to increase the company’s financial flexibility. For this reason, the shareholders resolved to discontinue the full dividend policy. A reliable dividend will continue to be paid in the future. In addition, capital will be built up for investments in the company’s further development.

The voting results from the 2026 Annual General Meeting are available for download at https://www.tick-ts.com/investor-relations/general-meeting.

About tick Trading Software AG

With the TradeBase MX platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has been successfully providing its professional customers with one of the world's most advancedand reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, a proprietary hosting and housing infrastructure and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.

tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (Regulated Unofficial Market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2017 (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, ticker symbol: TBX0) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

Contact

tick Trading Software AG

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf

www.tick-TS.de

Mail: ir@tick-ts.de