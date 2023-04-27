EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: Annual General Meeting of tick Trading Software AG resolves dividend of 0.84 per share and conversion from bearer to registered shares

EQS-News: Tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Düsseldorf, April 27, 2023 - In line with the motto of the latest annual report "New paths with first successes", the agenda of yesterday's Annual General Meeting of tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, symbol: TBX) included the appropriation of the balance sheet profit for the 2021/2022 financial year and the conversion from bearer to registered shares. After three years of pandemic-related restrictions, the Annual General Meeting was held for the first time again in the presence of the public at the "Malkasten" in Düsseldorf.

At the event, at which around 39 percent of the registered capital stock was represented with 784,842 shares, the shareholders voted with 100 percent in favor of the proposed appropriation of net income for fiscal 2021/2022 and thus in favor of the dividend proposal of 0.84 euros per share, which on the basis of the current share price corresponds to a dividend yield of around nine percent. "We are delighted, on the one hand, that we can continue to offer our shareholders an above-average payout and, on the other, that we can be sure of their strong support, which provides us with additional motivation to continue our growth program with the same vigor as before," explains Carsten Schölzki, CEO of tick-TS AG.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the past fiscal year and the appointment of the auditor for the new fiscal year 2022/2023 by a large majority. In addition, the shareholders voted in favor of the conversion from bearer to registered shares and confirmed the compensation of the Supervisory Board members. Only the amendment to the Articles of Association to allow virtual Annual General Meetings failed to secure a majority. "This is shareholder democracy in action. We respect that our investors prefer the face-to-face meeting on site and look forward to the direct exchange," commented Carsten Schölzki on this decision.

Last week, the company announced that, based on the first indicative figures for the first half of 2022/2023, it had reassessed its guidance for the current fiscal year and its expectations for the following fiscal year. Accordingly, it is optimistic to close fiscal year 2022/2023 with earnings at the upper end of the expectations published on Nov. 16, 2022 (EUR 0.4 - 0.8 million). For the 2023/2024 financial year, management expects earnings to be slightly above the forecast for the current 2022/2023 financial year. In addition, tick-TS announced a strategic partnership with Baader Bank.

About tick Trading Software AG

With the TradeBase Multi Exchange Platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has successfully provided its professional customers with one of the world's most advanced and reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, its own hosting and housing infrastructure, and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.

Since 2017, tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (over-the-counter market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, symbol: TBX) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

