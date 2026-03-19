EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG has published the 2024/2025 Annual Report and invites to the 2026 Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/AGM/EGM

tick Trading Software AG has published the 2024/2025 Annual Report and invites to the 2026 Annual General Meeting



19.03.2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





tick Trading Software AG has published the 2024/2025 Annual Report and invites to the 2026 Annual General Meeting

Düsseldorf, March 19, 2026 – tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, Symbol: TBX0) has published its 2024/2025 Annual Report and invites all shareholders to the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting will take place on April 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., in the “Ernst-Schneider-Saal,” Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1, 40212 Düsseldorf. All relevant information and the full invitation are published in the Bundesanzeiger and are also available on the company’s website at www.tick-ts.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung.

Download the 2024/2025 Annual Report: www.tick-ts.de/investor-relations/zahlen-und-fakten

About tick Trading Software AG

With the TradeBase MX platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has been successfully providing its professional customers with one of the world's most advancedand reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, a proprietary hosting and housing infrastructure and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.

tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (Regulated Unofficial Market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2017 (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, ticker symbol: TBX0) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

Contact

tick Trading Software AG

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf

www.tick-TS.de

Mail: ir@tick-ts.de