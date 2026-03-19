Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft Aktie
WKN DE: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99
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19.03.2026 15:15:14
EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG has published the 2024/2025 Annual Report and invites to the 2026 Annual General Meeting
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EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/AGM/EGM
tick Trading Software AG has published the 2024/2025 Annual Report and invites to the 2026 Annual General Meeting
Düsseldorf, March 19, 2026 – tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, Symbol: TBX0) has published its 2024/2025 Annual Report and invites all shareholders to the 2026 Annual General Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting will take place on April 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., in the “Ernst-Schneider-Saal,” Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1, 40212 Düsseldorf. All relevant information and the full invitation are published in the Bundesanzeiger and are also available on the company’s website at www.tick-ts.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung.
Download the 2024/2025 Annual Report: www.tick-ts.de/investor-relations/zahlen-und-fakten
About tick Trading Software AG
tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (Regulated Unofficial Market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2017 (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, ticker symbol: TBX0) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.
Contact
19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A35JS99
|WKN:
|A35JS9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2294678
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2294678 19.03.2026 CET/CEST
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