EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG joins capital market SME association

The specialist for trading platforms tick Trading Software AG joins the Association of Capital Market-Oriented Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises e.V. (Capital Market SME)

Düsseldorf/Frankfurt, January 12, 2023 - tick Trading Software AG, the Düsseldorf-based specialist for platform solutions for global stock market trading, is joining the Association of Capital Market-Oriented Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises e.V. (Capital Market SME) as a new member. The listed company sees the membership as an opportunity to better assert the interests of tech companies in this area together with the association.

Carsten Schölzki, CEO of tick Trading Software AG, says of his company's membership in the association: "For us, our membership in the Capital Market SME is also a statement of the need for small and medium-sized companies, which represent a large part of the German economy, to speak with one voice in order to lend weight to their interests." He also adds: "We hope this will help us to improve the framework conditions for capital market financing. In principle, but especially in times like the current ones, when the challenges for companies are enormous, it is important to have an organ that takes the burden of communicating with crucial parties off their shoulders so they can concentrate on their day-to-day business."

Thanks to its renowned TradeBase MX platform solution, which quickly and securely connects companies with the world's stock exchanges, tick Trading Software AG is considered one of the most innovative providers in the field of trading solutions. With a background of a 20-year corporate history, tick Trading Software AG can certainly call itself a pioneer in the fintech sector. The Düsseldorf-based company's well-known customers for example include HSBC, comdirect, Trade Republic, sino and Lang & Schwarz.

"We are very pleased about the membership of tick Trading Software, as the addition of a provider of innovative technology solutions demonstrates the broad spectrum of German SMEs - and thus also of the association," explains association president Ingo Wegerich.

As part of its commitment to small and medium-sized enterprises, the Capital Market SME Association actively advocates the interests of capital market-oriented SMEs in dialogue with politicians, legislative bodies, regulatory authorities, capital market institutions, interest groups and the public before rules and laws are passed.

About tick Trading Software AG

With the TradeBase Multi Exchange Platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has successfully provided its professional customers with one of the world's most advanced and reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, its own hosting and housing infrastructure, and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.

tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (open market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2017 (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, abbreviation: TBX) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

