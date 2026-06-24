Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft Aktie
WKN DE: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99
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24.06.2026 14:00:04
EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: Operating performance in the first half of the 2025/2026 transformation year exceeded expectations
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EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
tick Trading Software AG: Operating performance in the first half of the 2025/2026 transformation year exceeded expectations
Düsseldorf, June 24, 2026 – tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS AG; ISIN: DE000A35JS99) reported revenue of TEUR 3,914 in the first half of fiscal year 2025/2026. This represents a 16.7% decline compared to the same period last year. The main reason was the loss of the top customer in the prior year and the resulting decline in the “Load-Dependent Revenues” segment from TEUR 2,173 to TEUR 1,370. Revenue in the “Licenses and Operations” segment amounted to TEUR 2,356, which was slightly below the prior-year level. “Project revenue” rose from TEUR 105 to TEUR 188. Overall, as expected, the decline in high-margin load-dependent revenue during the reporting period (October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026) could not be offset. As a result, earnings after taxes—the company’s key financial performance indicator—fell significantly by 46.2% to TEUR 630 (same period last year: TEUR 1,170).
Performance Exceeded Expectations
This performance exceeded expectations. This is due, in part, to the fact that the new Consulting division was able to secure several projects shortly after its launch. In addition, volume-based revenue performed better than expected in the first half of the year, even though the high market volatility resulting from the changed customer structure no longer has as strong an impact on our earnings as it did in previous years.
Transformation Underway
tick-TS AG is currently undergoing a transformation. Its range of services related to securities trading and settlement software is being expanded to include consulting services for companies in the financial sector. The goal is to provide comprehensive support to clients—from technical and process consulting to the technological platform and operational implementation. The company aims to reduce its dependence on individual clients, develop additional revenue streams, and position itself to be more resilient and growth-oriented.
Forecast for the Full Year 2025/2026 Raised
The first signs of success from the transformation were already evident during the reporting period, and as a result, the forecast for the full year 2025/2026 was raised on April 14, 2026. tick Trading Software AG's target for the current fiscal year is a net income of between TEUR 800 and TEUR 1,200 (previously: TEUR 600 to TEUR 900).
“tick-TS AG is exceptionally well-positioned to address market changes from a position of strength. Despite the loss of high-margin revenue, we remain profitable and have a rock-solid balance sheet structure with a high equity ratio and no bank debt whatsoever,” says Martin Lüttich, CEO of tick Trading Software AG. “The successful market launch of our consulting division and the successful acquisition of new customers in our core business demonstrate that the transformation is well on track.”
The half-year financial report for fiscal year 2025/2026 is available for download at www.tick-ts.de under Investor Relations/Facts and Figures.
About tick Trading Software AG
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24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A35JS99
|WKN:
|A35JS9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2353128
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2353128 24.06.2026 CET/CEST
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|6,90
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