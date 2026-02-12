EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: Proposed dividend of EUR 0.85 per share for fiscal year 2024/2025

EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend

tick Trading Software AG: Proposed dividend of EUR 0.85 per share for fiscal year 2024/2025



12.02.2026 / 14:22 CET/CEST

tick Trading Software AG: Proposed dividend of EUR 0.85 per share for fiscal year 2024/2025

Net profit in fiscal year 2024/2025 increases by 68% to TEUR 2,111

Equity ratio above 80%

Transformation year 2025/2026 with significantly lower net profit and a focus on new customers and new services

Düsseldorf, February 12, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS; ISIN: DE000A35JS99) has approved the audited annual financial statements for fiscal year 2024/2025 (balance sheet date 30 September) and resolved on the appropriation of retained earnings. Due to the significantly higher net profit, the Annual General Meeting to be held in April 2026 will vote on a proposed dividend of EUR 0.85 per share (previous year: EUR 0.50).

Net profit rises significantly

The audited annual financial statements confirm the preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024/2025 published on 5 November 2025.

The earnings position of tick Trading Software AG improved markedly in fiscal year 2024/2025. Compared with the previous year’s period, the provider of specialised software for securities trading and settlement increased revenue by 9.3%, from TEUR 8,374 to TEUR 9,152. This increase is almost entirely attributable to higher variable revenues based on trading volume.

At the same time, costs were significantly reduced. Other operating expenses decreased to TEUR 2,220, i.e. TEUR 789or 26.2% below the prior-year level. The reduction is attributable to the completion of the development of the TBMX WebTrader as part of the “BOOSTER” investment programme. Since July 2025, the browser-based TBMX platform “WebTrader” has been used by comdirect – a brand of Commerzbank AG under the name “ProTrader Plus” for its trading-oriented customers.

Revenue growth combined with sharply lower expenses led to an increase in net profit from TEUR 1,256 by 68.1% to TEUR 2,111. In accordance with Section 17 (3) of the Articles of Association, TEUR 400 of the net profit was allocated to other revenue reserves. After adding the profit carried forward from the previous year, retained earnings amount to TEUR 1,731 (previous year: TEUR 1,027). Of these retained earnings, TEUR 1,711, or EUR 0.85 per share, are to be distributed to shareholders.

Very solid financial position

tick-TS also had a very solid financial position in fiscal year 2024/2025. Total assets of the Company, including prepaid expenses and deferred taxes, amounted to TEUR 5,647 at the balance sheet date (previous year: TEUR 4,431). The significant increase in profit in the reporting year raised the Company’s equity to TEUR 4,595 as at 30 September 2025(previous year: TEUR 3,491).

Outlook for transformation year 2025/2026: lower net profit and focus on new customers and new services

As already communicated when the preliminary figures were published, fiscal year 2025/2026 will be a transformation year for tick-TS. The Management Board expects net profit of TEUR 600 to TEUR 900. The decline compared with the previous year results from the loss of the top customer and two mid-sized customers. For two of these customers, volume-based remuneration was a key factor in the level of revenue generated.

Overall, tick Trading Software AG continues to see itself as well positioned to consolidate and expand its market position over the long term. New customers have already been successfully acquired, and discussions with other potential new customers are progressing promisingly. These are expected to make a noticeable contribution to revenue and earnings from fiscal year 2026/2027 onwards.

In addition, the Company is expanding its service portfolio to include a consulting offering specifically geared towards the financial sector. The aim is to support customers holistically – from the technology platform through to technical and process consulting. The planning phase has been completed and the official launch took place as scheduled in the first quarter of 2026 with the first engagement.

Further details on business development can be found in the full annual report, which will be published on the tick-TS AG website in mid-March.

About tick Trading Software AG

With the TradeBase MX platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has been successfully providing its professional customers with one of the world's most advancedand reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, a proprietary hosting and housing infrastructure and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.

tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (Regulated Unofficial Market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2017 (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, ticker symbol: TBX0) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

