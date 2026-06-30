EQS-News: TIN INN Holding AG: 2025 Annual Report to be Published in Mid-July 2026

EQS-News: TIN INN Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

TIN INN Holding AG: 2025 Annual Report to be Published in Mid-July 2026



30.06.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wassenberg, 30 June 2026 — TIN INN Holding AG (Scale, Frankfurt Stock Exchange) announces that the publication of its audited annual report for the 2025 financial year is now expected to take place in mid-July 2026.

The annual report comprises the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. The group consolidation and the audit are in their final stages. However, the completion of the audit is requiring more time than originally anticipated, owing to the first-time consolidation under IFRS. The Company has informed Deutsche Börse of the revised publication date. As a result of the rescheduled publication period, the Annual General Meeting will be postponed to late August or early September. The precise date of the Annual General Meeting will be announced in due course.

For TIN INN, the 2025 financial year was characterised by the continued development of its vertically integrated business model — spanning industrial, modular manufacturing, the property portfolio, and digitalised hotel operations. The focus was on expanding the site portfolio and advancing operational development at existing locations. During the reporting period, the Company also laid the foundations for the further scaling of its model and for the expansion of its financing structure.

Detailed information on the group's business performance, results of operations, and financial position will be made available upon publication of the audited annual report.

About TIN INN

TIN INN is a vertically integrated hospitality platform built on industrial value creation: the serial production of modular hotels from recycled shipping containers, a property portfolio, and fully digitalised, highly automated hotel operations. Its focus lies on structurally attractive mid-sized cities.